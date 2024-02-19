MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu beats Punjab, qualifies for quarterfinals for first time in 7 years

Punjab resumed the day on 180 for four with a lead of 19 runs and was bundled out for 231 within 90 minutes as TN skipper R. Sai Kishore scalped four wickets.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 13:32 IST , Salem - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu bowler S. Ajith Ram celebrates after taking six wickets in the first innings against Punjab.
Tamil Nadu bowler S. Ajith Ram celebrates after taking six wickets in the first innings against Punjab. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu bowler S. Ajith Ram celebrates after taking six wickets in the first innings against Punjab. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu

Tamil Nadu finally qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time since the 2016-17 season after beating Punjab by nine wickets in the final league match at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground here on Monday.

Punjab resumed the day on 180 for four with a lead of 19 runs and was bundled out for 231 within 90 minutes as TN skipper R. Sai Kishore scalped four wickets.

Overnight centurion Nehal Wadhera was the first to go, trapped leg-before by off-spinner Pradosh Ranjan Paul while attempting a reverse-sweep.

Sai Kishore then removed his opposite number, Mandeep Singh caught at slip trying a similar shot. Pradosh was used tactically against the left-handers, and the latter delivered again by castling Prerit Dutta to take his third wicket.

FOLLOW LIVE | RANJI TROPHY ROUND 7, DAY 4

From there on, it was just a matter of time, and Sai Kishore quickly wrapped things up, taking the last three wickets to set-up a small target of 71 for his side.

TN opener S. Lokeshwar started by hitting three boundaries against left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta before the latter had him trapped in front, thus denying the hosts a chance to pocket seven points.

N. Jagadeesan and Pradosh then completed the formalities as the home team blasted the paltry target in just seven overs to post its fourth win and finished with 28 points, enough to secure a berth in the last eight.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Sai Kishore

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dreaming up dangerous, surreal sports
    Suresh Menon
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Karnataka settles for draw with Chandigarh; Kerala closes in on Andhra win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Ministry approves foreign training for paddlers Diya, Swastika
    PTI
  4. New Zealand women win Oceania tournament to qualify for Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu beats Punjab, qualifies for quarterfinals for first time in 7 years
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu beats Punjab, qualifies for quarterfinals for first time in 7 years
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy: Himachal hero Rishi Dhawan guns for return to Indian setup
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy winning captain Faiz Fazal announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Plate: Pragnay, Nitesh put Hyderabad back in control against Meghalaya
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow on
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dreaming up dangerous, surreal sports
    Suresh Menon
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Karnataka settles for draw with Chandigarh; Kerala closes in on Andhra win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Ministry approves foreign training for paddlers Diya, Swastika
    PTI
  4. New Zealand women win Oceania tournament to qualify for Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu beats Punjab, qualifies for quarterfinals for first time in 7 years
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment