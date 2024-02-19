Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu beats Punjab, qualifies for quarterfinals for first time in 7 years

Tamil Nadu finally qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time since the 2016-17 season after beating Punjab by nine wickets in the final league match at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground here on Monday.

Punjab resumed the day on 180 for four with a lead of 19 runs and was bundled out for 231 within 90 minutes as TN skipper R. Sai Kishore scalped four wickets.

Overnight centurion Nehal Wadhera was the first to go, trapped leg-before by off-spinner Pradosh Ranjan Paul while attempting a reverse-sweep.

Sai Kishore then removed his opposite number, Mandeep Singh caught at slip trying a similar shot. Pradosh was used tactically against the left-handers, and the latter delivered again by castling Prerit Dutta to take his third wicket.

From there on, it was just a matter of time, and Sai Kishore quickly wrapped things up, taking the last three wickets to set-up a small target of 71 for his side.

TN opener S. Lokeshwar started by hitting three boundaries against left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta before the latter had him trapped in front, thus denying the hosts a chance to pocket seven points.

N. Jagadeesan and Pradosh then completed the formalities as the home team blasted the paltry target in just seven overs to post its fourth win and finished with 28 points, enough to secure a berth in the last eight.