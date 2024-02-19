MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Pratham ton puts Railways on track; TN gets two early wickets vs Punjab

Ranji Trophy Live Score: Catch all the scores and updates from Day 4 of the Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy taking place in various grounds around the country on February 19, 2024.

Updated : Feb 19, 2024 10:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera, in action, against Tami Nadu in the Ranji Trophy match held at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.
Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera, in action, against Tami Nadu in the Ranji Trophy match held at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera, in action, against Tami Nadu in the Ranji Trophy match held at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 4 of Round 7 Ranji Trophy matches taking place on February 19.

  • February 19, 2024 09:56
    Punjab 199/6 in 47.1 overs

    Crucial breakthroughs for Tamil Nadu! 

    Dipak: Pradosh, the man with the golden arm. Removes Nehal Wadhera for 109, trapped leg-before. Sai Kishore gets his 1st wicket. Mandeep Singh is out. tries to reverse-sweep and only can hit it straight to Indrajith who moved to his right in anticipation to take an easy catch.

  • February 19, 2024 09:54
    Chandigarh 76/1 in 15.5 overs

    Off-spinner Shashikumar removes opener Shivam Bhambri for 33. Chandigarh trails by 220 runs with skipper Manan Vohra and Arslan Khan at the crease.

  • February 19, 2024 09:52
    Services 432 all out

    Contributions from the lower order helps Services post 432 in its first innings. Maharashtra trails by 207 runs.

  • February 19, 2024 09:27
    Railways 293/4 in 78.4 overs

    Pratham Singh and Arindam Ghosh continue their partnership to take Railways closer to its formidable 4th innings target. Pratham unbeaten on 125. Team needs 85 runs to win. 

  • February 19, 2024 09:19
    Karnataka vs Chandigarh Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vyshak, Sharath centuries hand massive first-innings lead to Karnataka against Chandigarh

    Hundreds from Vyshak and Sharath took Karnataka to 563 for five, 296 runs ahead of Chandigarh. The visitor moved comfortably to 61 for no loss at end of play.

  • February 19, 2024 09:09
    TN vs Punjab Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow on

    Ajith Ram’s six for 83 helped Tamil Nadu take a 161-run lead in the first innings. But Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten ton after following-on allowed Punjab to eke out an 18-run lead with six wickets in hand.

  • February 19, 2024 08:59
    Kerala vs Andhra Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby help Kerala take huge lead by end of day three

    Kerala’s batting flowered pretty late in the season but it will hardly make a difference to the state of the contest as the visitor’s passive approach and easy contentment will consign the match to a tame draw on Monday.

  • February 19, 2024 08:48
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Catch live action from the following three matches on the Jio Cinema app and website.

    Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir

    Uttarakhand vs Baroda

    Uttar Pradesh vs Chhatisgarh

  • February 19, 2024 08:39
    Scores at end of Day 3

    At Agartala, Tripura 149, 330 vs Railways 105, 270/4 in 69 overs

    At Jamshedpur, Jharkhand 188, 269 vs Rajasthan 210, 120/6 in 51 overs

    At Kolkata, Bengal beat Bihar by an innings and 204 runs

    At Rajkot, Saurashtra beat Manipur by an innings and 243 runs

    At Palam, Services 430/9 in 189 overs vs Maharashtra 225

    At Nagpur, Haryana 333 vs Vidarbha 423, 113/4 in 38.2 overs

    At Vizianagaram, Kerala 514/7 dec in 161.4 overs vs Andhra 272, 19/1 in 7 overs

    At Mumbai, Mumbai beats Assam by an innings an 80 runs

    At Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 238 vs Chattisgarh 414, 124/5 in 37 pvers

    At Hubli, Karnataka 563/5 in 136.5 overs vs Chandigarh 267, 61/0 in 11 overs

    At Salem, Punjab 267, 180/4 in 40 overs vs Tamil Nadu 435

    At Porvorim, Gujarat beats Goa by 7 wickets

    At Indore, Madhya Pradesh 200, 409/8 in 124 overs vs J&K 242

    At Dehradun, Uttarakhand 382, 221/6 dec in 67 overs vs Baroda 180, 50/2 in 16 overs

    At Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh beat Pondicherry by an innings and 63 runs

    At New Delhi, Delhi 451 all out vs Odisha 440

  • February 19, 2024 08:31
    Welcome to Day 4!

    Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the seventh and last round of Ranji trophy fixtures taking place across the country. Stay Tuned for live score and updates from all matches. 

Ranji Trophy

