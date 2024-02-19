Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Pratham ton puts Railways on track; TN gets two early wickets vs Punjab

- February 19, 2024 09:56Punjab 199/6 in 47.1 overs
Crucial breakthroughs for Tamil Nadu!
Dipak: Pradosh, the man with the golden arm. Removes Nehal Wadhera for 109, trapped leg-before. Sai Kishore gets his 1st wicket. Mandeep Singh is out. tries to reverse-sweep and only can hit it straight to Indrajith who moved to his right in anticipation to take an easy catch.
- February 19, 2024 09:54Chandigarh 76/1 in 15.5 overs
Off-spinner Shashikumar removes opener Shivam Bhambri for 33. Chandigarh trails by 220 runs with skipper Manan Vohra and Arslan Khan at the crease.
- February 19, 2024 09:52Services 432 all out
Contributions from the lower order helps Services post 432 in its first innings. Maharashtra trails by 207 runs.
- February 19, 2024 09:27Railways 293/4 in 78.4 overs
Pratham Singh and Arindam Ghosh continue their partnership to take Railways closer to its formidable 4th innings target. Pratham unbeaten on 125. Team needs 85 runs to win.
- February 19, 2024 09:19Karnataka vs Chandigarh Day 3 report
- February 19, 2024 09:09TN vs Punjab Day 3 report
- February 19, 2024 08:59Kerala vs Andhra Day 3 report
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby help Kerala take huge lead by end of day three
Kerala’s batting flowered pretty late in the season but it will hardly make a difference to the state of the contest as the visitor’s passive approach and easy contentment will consign the match to a tame draw on Monday.
- February 19, 2024 08:39Scores at end of Day 3
At Agartala, Tripura 149, 330 vs Railways 105, 270/4 in 69 overs
At Jamshedpur, Jharkhand 188, 269 vs Rajasthan 210, 120/6 in 51 overs
At Kolkata, Bengal beat Bihar by an innings and 204 runs
At Rajkot, Saurashtra beat Manipur by an innings and 243 runs
At Palam, Services 430/9 in 189 overs vs Maharashtra 225
At Nagpur, Haryana 333 vs Vidarbha 423, 113/4 in 38.2 overs
At Vizianagaram, Kerala 514/7 dec in 161.4 overs vs Andhra 272, 19/1 in 7 overs
At Mumbai, Mumbai beats Assam by an innings an 80 runs
At Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 238 vs Chattisgarh 414, 124/5 in 37 pvers
At Hubli, Karnataka 563/5 in 136.5 overs vs Chandigarh 267, 61/0 in 11 overs
At Salem, Punjab 267, 180/4 in 40 overs vs Tamil Nadu 435
At Porvorim, Gujarat beats Goa by 7 wickets
At Indore, Madhya Pradesh 200, 409/8 in 124 overs vs J&K 242
At Dehradun, Uttarakhand 382, 221/6 dec in 67 overs vs Baroda 180, 50/2 in 16 overs
At Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh beat Pondicherry by an innings and 63 runs
At New Delhi, Delhi 451 all out vs Odisha 440
- February 19, 2024 08:31Welcome to Day 4!
Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the seventh and last round of Ranji trophy fixtures taking place across the country. Stay Tuned for live score and updates from all matches.
