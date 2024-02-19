Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Pratham ton puts Railways on track; TN gets two early wickets vs Punjab

Scores at end of Day 3

At Agartala, Tripura 149, 330 vs Railways 105, 270/4 in 69 overs

At Jamshedpur, Jharkhand 188, 269 vs Rajasthan 210, 120/6 in 51 overs

At Kolkata, Bengal beat Bihar by an innings and 204 runs

At Rajkot, Saurashtra beat Manipur by an innings and 243 runs

At Palam, Services 430/9 in 189 overs vs Maharashtra 225

At Nagpur, Haryana 333 vs Vidarbha 423, 113/4 in 38.2 overs

At Vizianagaram, Kerala 514/7 dec in 161.4 overs vs Andhra 272, 19/1 in 7 overs

At Mumbai, Mumbai beats Assam by an innings an 80 runs

At Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 238 vs Chattisgarh 414, 124/5 in 37 pvers

At Hubli, Karnataka 563/5 in 136.5 overs vs Chandigarh 267, 61/0 in 11 overs

At Salem, Punjab 267, 180/4 in 40 overs vs Tamil Nadu 435

At Porvorim, Gujarat beats Goa by 7 wickets

At Indore, Madhya Pradesh 200, 409/8 in 124 overs vs J&K 242

At Dehradun, Uttarakhand 382, 221/6 dec in 67 overs vs Baroda 180, 50/2 in 16 overs

At Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh beat Pondicherry by an innings and 63 runs

At New Delhi, Delhi 451 all out vs Odisha 440