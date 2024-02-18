Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vyshak, Sharath centuries hand massive first-innings lead to Karnataka against Chandigarh

V. Vyshak and Sharath Srinivas celebrated their maiden First-Class centuries as Karnataka tightened its grip on Chandigarh on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy outing here on Sunday.

Immediately after the duo reached their hundreds, Karnataka declared on 563 for five. Faced with an innings deficit of 296 runs, Chandigarh moved comfortably to 61 for no loss at end of play.

Vyshak (103 n.o., 141b, 10x4, 2x6), promoted to five-drop ahead of an indisposed K.V. Aneesh, took an attacking approach. Wicketkeeper-batter Srinivas (100 n.o., 160b, 11x4) was cautious, playing close to the body and with a straight bat.

Vyshak, who has built his reputation as a fast bowler, proved that he is a capable batter too. For Sharath, making his 19th First-Class appearance, it was a coming of age moment. Sharath earned a reprieve on six, when he was dropped by Manan Vohra.

Despite sitting on a big lead, Karnataka put off the declaration to allow Vyshak and Srinivas to reach their milestones. There was no urgency to push for the win when Mayank Agarwal’s men took the field either. The field was well spread, and the body language of the team was casual.

This might hurt the side if Tamil Nadu manages to pull off a win against Punjab. In the event of a Tamil Nadu victory and a draw here, Karnataka will have to play its quarterfinal game away. A victory will assure a favourable home last-eight fixture for Karnataka.

In the morning session, Karnataka lost overnight batters Manish Pandey (148) and Hardik Raj (82). It was heartbreak for the young Hardik, who was on the cusp of recording a century. The 17-year-old southpaw was snapped by the wicketkeeper off left-arm spinner Karan Kaila, putting an end to a fine vigil.

Pandey added 46 runs to his overnight tally, before he was trapped on the crease by Kaila.