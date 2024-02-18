MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vyshak, Sharath centuries hand massive first-innings lead to Karnataka against Chandigarh

Hundreds from Vyshak and Sharath took Karnataka to 563 for five, 296 runs ahead of Chandigarh. The visitor moved comfortably to 61 for no loss at end of play.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 19:04 IST , HUBBALI - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
FILE PHOTO: Karnataka’s V Vyshak in action during a Ranji Trophy match in Ahmedabad.
FILE PHOTO: Karnataka’s V Vyshak in action during a Ranji Trophy match in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Karnataka’s V Vyshak in action during a Ranji Trophy match in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

V. Vyshak and Sharath Srinivas celebrated their maiden First-Class centuries as Karnataka tightened its grip on Chandigarh on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy outing here on Sunday.

Immediately after the duo reached their hundreds, Karnataka declared on 563 for five. Faced with an innings deficit of 296 runs, Chandigarh moved comfortably to 61 for no loss at end of play.

Vyshak (103 n.o., 141b, 10x4, 2x6), promoted to five-drop ahead of an indisposed K.V. Aneesh, took an attacking approach. Wicketkeeper-batter Srinivas (100 n.o., 160b, 11x4) was cautious, playing close to the body and with a straight bat.

Vyshak, who has built his reputation as a fast bowler, proved that he is a capable batter too. For Sharath, making his 19th First-Class appearance, it was a coming of age moment. Sharath earned a reprieve on six, when he was dropped by Manan Vohra. 

Despite sitting on a big lead, Karnataka put off the declaration to allow Vyshak and Srinivas to reach their milestones. There was no urgency to push for the win when Mayank Agarwal’s men took the field either. The field was well spread, and the body language of the team was casual.

This might hurt the side if Tamil Nadu manages to pull off a win against Punjab. In the event of a Tamil Nadu victory and a draw here, Karnataka will have to play its quarterfinal game away. A victory will assure a favourable home last-eight fixture for Karnataka.

In the morning session, Karnataka lost overnight batters Manish Pandey (148) and Hardik Raj (82). It was heartbreak for the young Hardik, who was on the cusp of recording a century. The 17-year-old southpaw was snapped by the wicketkeeper off left-arm spinner Karan Kaila, putting an end to a fine vigil. 

Pandey added 46 runs to his overnight tally, before he was trapped on the crease by Kaila.

SCORES
Chandigarh (1st innings): 267. Karnataka (1st innings): R. Samarth c Sidhu b Sandhu 4, Mayank Agarwal b Kaila 57, Nikin Jose c Sidhu b Kapoor 37, Hardik Raj c Sidhu b Kaila 82, Manish Pandey lbw b Kaila 148, Sharath Srinivas (not out) 100, V. Vyshak (not out) 103, Extras (b-16, lb-8, w-3, penalty-5): 32; Total (for five wickets decl., in 136.5 overs): 563.
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-78, 3-115, 4-354, 5-365.
Chandigarh bowling: Sandhu 20-3-63-1, Dhanda 24-2-93-0, Gurinder 29-1-121-0, Kapoor 16-3-84-1, Kaila 40.5-4-143-3, Mahajan 1-0-12-0, Bhambri 4-0-14-0, Kaushik 2-0-4-0.
Chandigarh (2nd innings): Shivam Bhambri (batting) 33, Arslan Khan (batting) 27, Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for no loss in 11 overs): 61.
Karnataka bowling: Koushik 4-0-20-0, Venkatesh 4-0-18-0, Hardik 2-0-17-0, Shashikumar 1-0-5-0. 

Related stories

Related Topics

V. Vyshak /

Mayank Agarwal /

Karnataka /

Chandigarh /

Ranji Trophy /

Manish Pandey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: ‘Let Yashasvi Jaiswal play,’ says Rohit; lauds India’s ‘commendable’ victory against England
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vyshak, Sharath centuries hand massive first-innings lead to Karnataka against Chandigarh
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Inter Milan surges back onto the Champions League stage, Barcelona and Napoli look to take last chance
    AP
  4. Anmol Kharb: The teen prodigy who scripted history by guiding India to its first Asian Team Championships title
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Tamil Thalaivas takes on Bengal Warriors before Dabang Delhi faces Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vyshak, Sharath centuries hand massive first-innings lead to Karnataka against Chandigarh
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Gangta lauds Himachal Pradesh’s fitness, says poor Ranji Trophy form ‘just a phase’
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Growth of homegrown talents biggest achievement for Pondicherry, says captain Damodaran Rohit
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s double-hundred puts Bihar on the backfoot
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Want to focus on my work ethic,” says TN’s Vijay Shankar after century
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: ‘Let Yashasvi Jaiswal play,’ says Rohit; lauds India’s ‘commendable’ victory against England
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vyshak, Sharath centuries hand massive first-innings lead to Karnataka against Chandigarh
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Inter Milan surges back onto the Champions League stage, Barcelona and Napoli look to take last chance
    AP
  4. Anmol Kharb: The teen prodigy who scripted history by guiding India to its first Asian Team Championships title
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Tamil Thalaivas takes on Bengal Warriors before Dabang Delhi faces Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment