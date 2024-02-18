MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mukesh Kumar picks six as Bengal secures innings victory against Bihar 

The Bengal pace duo of Mukesh and Suraj Jaiswal wreaked havoc in favourable conditions as Bihar, beginning its second innings from 32 for one, was all out for 112 well before the lunch break on the third day.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 17:13 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Mukesh Kumar after taking a six-wicket haul at the Eden Gardens.
Mukesh Kumar after taking a six-wicket haul at the Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mukesh Kumar after taking a six-wicket haul at the Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mukesh Kumar’s career-best figures of six for 32 helped Bengal thrash Bihar by an innings and 204 runs in its last Ranji Trophy Group-B match to end its campaign on a positive note and give its captain Manoj Tiwary a fitting farewell at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

The Bengal pace duo of Mukesh and Suraj Jaiswal wreaked havoc in favourable conditions as Bihar, beginning its second innings from 32 for one, was all out for 112 well before the lunch break on the third day.

The home team, which was the runner-up last year, gathered seven points to take its overall tally to 19, but it was not enough to earn it a berth in the knockouts.

Returning from India duty, Mukesh, who had taken one wicket overnight, continued with his disciplined performance to have Rishav Raj and Raghuvendra Pratap caught behind in consecutive deliveries in the first over of the day.

He bowled Mangal Mahrour (24, 44b, 4x4) in his next over to reduce Bihar to four for 37.

Sakibul Gani (28, 25b, 7x4) and Bipin Saurabh (22, 28b, 3x6) counterattacked to gather 50 runs in quick time. Jaiswal rapped the pads of Gani to break the partnership before having Bipin caught and bowled.

Paramjeet Singh (23, 38b, 5x4) showed some defiance but saw Mukesh breach his defence. The experienced pacer also castled Ravi Shankar to register his maiden 10-wicket haul.

Complementing Mukesh, Jaiswal claimed two more wickets to ensure his second four-wicket performance in the match.

Jaiswal, with 31 wickets in six outings, emerged as the find of the season for Bengal, which experienced a disappointing 2023–24 season.

