IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India registers its biggest win in Tests

India thumped England by 434 runs in the third Test between the two sides in Rajkot on Sunday to register its biggest win (by runs) in the longest format of the game.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 16:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajkot: India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma and others after taking the wicket of England’s Joe Root.
Rajkot: India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma and others after taking the wicket of England’s Joe Root. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI
infoIcon

Rajkot: India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma and others after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI

India thumped England by 434 runs in the third Test between the two sides in Rajkot on Sunday to register its biggest win (by runs) in the longest format of the game.

The previous best win margin for India in Test was 372, which it achieved against New Zealand at the Wankhede in 2021.

This is also England’s second-worst defeat in Test cricket by runs.

India’s win against England was built around a solid team performance, with the batting unit recording 400+ totals in both the innings. The Indian bowlers were at their vicious best in the final innings, bowling Ben Stokes’ men out for 122.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show with the bat, with the left-handed batter breaking a flurry of records as he scored a second double hundred of his Test career, in the Indian second innings.

HIGHLIGHTS - INDIA vs ENGLAND

Skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had earlier laid the foundation with hundreds in the first innings. Jadeja took a fifer in final innings to go along with his ton, the second time he has done both in a single Test.

Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were the pick of the bowlers for India in the first innings, with the former claiming four wickets.

The only time India was on the backfoot in the Test was during the evening session of Day 2, when Ben Duckett scored a dazzling hundred. But India struck vital breakthroughs early on Day 3.

India /

England

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
