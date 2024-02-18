IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India registers its biggest win in Tests

India thumped England by 434 runs in the third Test between the two sides in Rajkot on Sunday to register its biggest win (by runs) in the longest format of the game.

The previous best win margin for India in Test was 372, which it achieved against New Zealand at the Wankhede in 2021.

This is also England’s second-worst defeat in Test cricket by runs.

India’s win against England was built around a solid team performance, with the batting unit recording 400+ totals in both the innings. The Indian bowlers were at their vicious best in the final innings, bowling Ben Stokes’ men out for 122.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show with the bat, with the left-handed batter breaking a flurry of records as he scored a second double hundred of his Test career, in the Indian second innings.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had earlier laid the foundation with hundreds in the first innings. Jadeja took a fifer in final innings to go along with his ton, the second time he has done both in a single Test.

Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were the pick of the bowlers for India in the first innings, with the former claiming four wickets.

The only time India was on the backfoot in the Test was during the evening session of Day 2, when Ben Duckett scored a dazzling hundred. But India struck vital breakthroughs early on Day 3.