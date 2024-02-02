Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sachin Baby shines again as Kerala frustrates Chhattisgarh on Day 1

The recurring theme of the season was played out again in the morning by Kerala. The loss of toss, loss of early wickets and a customary Sachin Baby rescue act.

However, for a change, Sachin (91) wasn’t alone in the revival act as he found willing partners in Rohan Prem (54) and captain Sanju Samson (57 batting) and the trio took Kerala to a position of comfort (219 for four) at the end of the truncated opening day’s play against Chhattisgarh at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Friday.

Samson didn’t have much luck with the toss as he lost it again for the third time this season. There was help to Chhattisgarh opening bowlers, who made the ball dart around and Kerala openers were completely at sea.

RELATED: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram

Ravi Kiran disturbed Rohan Kunnammal’s stumps with an inswinger when the batter tried an expansive drive and a few balls later Ashish Chouhan ended Jalaj Saxena’s misery after inducing an edge to Rishab Tiwari in the gully.

It was with a sense of deja vu that Sachin walked in when the score was at four for two. He smothered the early thrust from medium pacers with his watertight defence and as he got his eye in, the loose deliveries were driven with panache through the covers.

Sachin looked set for another century but was unlucky. The batter got a leading edge to a ball which stopped on him as he shaped for the flick and was caught by a diving Sanjeet Desai at short square leg off Chouhan.

Prem shrugged off his indifferent form by playing a watchful innings under pressure. Rohan survived the initial testing spell from medium pacers and gave solid support to Sachin with whom he added 135 runs for the third wicket.

ALSO READ: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi

The wicket fell against the tide through a run-out. Sachin sent back Rohan, who was eyeing a quick run and was halfway down the pitch, but the batter couldn’t beat the throw from Amandeep Khare from covers.

It wasn’t one of his prettiest innings but Samson showed patience and responsibility to score a half-century. He added 48 runs with Sachin and was the dominant partner in the unbroken 32-run with Vishu Vinod (10 batting) which enabled Kerala to end the day on a high.