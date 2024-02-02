Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi

Delhi’s limited bowling resources stood exposed once again as Baroda moved to a position of strength at 202 for one on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy league match here.

Opener Jyotsnil Singh smashed an unbeaten 124 and added 199 runs for the ongoing second-wicket stand with Shashwat Rawat (batting 71) to offset the cheap dismissal of Kinit Patel. On Saturday, Delhi could find it tough to contain the Baroda batters.

Asked to bat after a delayed start due to poor visibility and wet outfield, Baroda kept Delhi at bay on Friday.

Ishant Sharma, who plays only home games these days, bowled Patel in the third over. Thereafter, it was the Baroda duo all the way.

Jyotsnil, whose second Ranji Trophy century also saw him get past the 1000-run mark in the competition in his 15th match dominated Delhi’s bowling. So far, he has smashed two sixes and 13 boundaries during his 124-ball innings.

At the other end, in-form Shashwat was far more circumspect. Playing a supporting role, he faced 168 deliveries and hit six fours. Last month, Shashwat scored a career-best 207 against Himachal Pradesh and 102 against Orissa.

For Delhi, which made five changes to the squad that beat Uttarakhand in Mohali last week, Himanshu Chauhan proved economical without causing any damage. Ishant, too, could not make an impact after the early success. Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen looked ineffective, as did left-arm spinner Shivank Vashisht.