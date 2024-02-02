MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi

Delhi’s limited bowling resources stood exposed once again as Baroda moved to a position of strength at 202 for one on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy league match.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 20:16 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
Baroda’s batter J.K. Singh in action.
Baroda’s batter J.K. Singh in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Baroda’s batter J.K. Singh in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi’s limited bowling resources stood exposed once again as Baroda moved to a position of strength at 202 for one on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy league match here.

Opener Jyotsnil Singh smashed an unbeaten 124 and added 199 runs for the ongoing second-wicket stand with Shashwat Rawat (batting 71) to offset the cheap dismissal of Kinit Patel. On Saturday, Delhi could find it tough to contain the Baroda batters.

Asked to bat after a delayed start due to poor visibility and wet outfield, Baroda kept Delhi at bay on Friday.

Ishant Sharma, who plays only home games these days, bowled Patel in the third over. Thereafter, it was the Baroda duo all the way.

Jyotsnil, whose second Ranji Trophy century also saw him get past the 1000-run mark in the competition in his 15th match dominated Delhi’s bowling. So far, he has smashed two sixes and 13 boundaries during his 124-ball innings.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram

At the other end, in-form Shashwat was far more circumspect. Playing a supporting role, he faced 168 deliveries and hit six fours. Last month, Shashwat scored a career-best 207 against Himachal Pradesh and 102 against Orissa.

For Delhi, which made five changes to the squad that beat Uttarakhand in Mohali last week, Himanshu Chauhan proved economical without causing any damage. Ishant, too, could not make an impact after the early success. Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen looked ineffective, as did left-arm spinner Shivank Vashisht.

Related Topics

Delhi /

Ranji Trophy /

Baroda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, OFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos goal keeps Blasters ahead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  3. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi hosts Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Pochettino expects Chelsea to bounce back against Wolves
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy: Spinners help Railways gain control over Karnataka in final session of Day 1
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Inconsistent Delhi hosts in-form Baroda, weather could play spoilsport
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka gears up for Railways challenge in absence of captain Mayank Agarwal
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, OFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos goal keeps Blasters ahead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Centurion Jyotsnil, Shashwat put Baroda on top against Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  3. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi hosts Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rayudu keeps Hyderabad in driving seat against Mizoram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Pochettino expects Chelsea to bounce back against Wolves
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment