MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Vijay Shankar and Indrajith remain solid on light-curtailed day

After opting for the risky ploy of batting first, considering the fickle weather and absence of quite a few first-team regulars, Vijay Shankar and B Indrajith ensured Tamil Nadu ended the day with 122/2 in 41 overs.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 17:42 IST , Agartala - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
FILE PHOTO : Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar in action during 2nd day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat.
FILE PHOTO : Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar in action during 2nd day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO : Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar in action during 2nd day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

When Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore took the audacious call of batting first during the Ranji Trophy fixture against Tripura here, the idea may have been to try and post a big total and inflict an innings defeat on the home side to claim all of the seven points on offer.

This was a risky ploy, considering the fickle weather and absence of quite a few first-team regulars. But the experienced campaigners in Vijay Shankar (50 n.o., 83b, 4x9) and Baba Indrajith (47 n.o., 105b, 4x7) remained unbeaten to ensure TN, having ended the day with 122/2 in 41 overs, headed back to the hotel from Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium pleased with its performance.

ALSO READ: Question mark over Ranji Trophy scheduling after inclement weather delays games at multiple venues

After the entirety of the first day was lost to bad light, the start of the Elite Group ‘C’ match was further delayed by four hours on Saturday owing to poor visibility.

Initially, it felt like it had been a lucky toss to lose for the home side as cold winds continued to sweep across the park for a while under overcast skies. For Tripura, playing without a specialist spinner, pacers Manisankar Murasingh and Rana Datta found ample movement with the new ball to vex the openers.

Balasubramaniam Sachin, especially, found it difficult to counter the late inswingers from Datta. In the eighth over, the southpaw misread the lateral movement on one to lose his stumps.

B. Sachin gets beaten on the outside edge during the Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Tamil Nadu in Agartala on Saturday.
B. Sachin gets beaten on the outside edge during the Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Tamil Nadu in Agartala on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey/ Sportstar
lightbox-info

B. Sachin gets beaten on the outside edge during the Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Tamil Nadu in Agartala on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey/ Sportstar

R Vimal Khumar, on his First Class debut, adopted a cautious approach. Even though he played most of his shots with soft hands, Murasingh finally trapped the 21-year-old plumb in front of the sticks in the 13th over.

Vijay, batting at No. 4, survived a couple of close calls in the last session. He nicked the very first ball after Tea but an intervention by the third umpire ruled it a no-ball.

In the same over, another opportunity went abegging as the ball dropped just short of the second slip. But as they say, all’s well that ends well.

The scores:
Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: R Vimal Khumar lbw Murasingh 14, Balasubramaniam Sachin b Datta 5, Baba Indrajith (not out) 47, Vijay Shankar (not out) 50; Extras (lb-4, w-0, nb-2): 6; Total (in 41 overs): 122/2.
Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-29.
Tripura bowling: Murasingh 12-3-11-1, Datta 9-1-26-1, Sarkar 11-1-47-0, Debnath 9-2-34-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Vijay Shankar /

Baba Indrajith /

Tamil Nadu /

Manisankar Murasingh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score: Arjun’s Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Puneri Paltan; UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors later; Pro Kabaddi League 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tripura vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Vijay Shankar and Indrajith remain solid on light-curtailed day
    Santadeep Dey
  3. India vs Australia highlights, IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers lose opening match as Bos, Irvine find the net for Socceroos
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shivam Dube eyes T20 World Cup, but stays focused on present challenges
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Gujarat vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Mayank century caps fine batting display
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Tripura vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Vijay Shankar and Indrajith remain solid on light-curtailed day
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Day 1 of Tripura vs Tamil Nadu match called off due to bad light
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Koushik four-fer helps Karnataka bowl out Gujarat on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala looks to turn the tide against bogey side Assam in challenging conditions
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score: Arjun’s Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Puneri Paltan; UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors later; Pro Kabaddi League 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tripura vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Vijay Shankar and Indrajith remain solid on light-curtailed day
    Santadeep Dey
  3. India vs Australia highlights, IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers lose opening match as Bos, Irvine find the net for Socceroos
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shivam Dube eyes T20 World Cup, but stays focused on present challenges
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment