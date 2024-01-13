MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan coach Trott unconcerned on Kohli’s return to India’s T20I side

Virat Kohli, who missed out on the series opener in Mohali due to personal reasons, will be returning to India’s T20I fold after 14 months.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 16:03 IST , Indore - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV
infoIcon

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV

When Afghanistan takes on India in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday, the bowlers have their task cut out against Virat Kohli. The former India captain, who missed out on the series opener in Mohali due to personal reasons, will be returning to India’s T20I fold after 14 months, and it will be a big opportunity for him to get into the groove ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in June.

However, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott isn’t too concerned about Kohli’s presence. “Every team will have world-class players. You have to get accustomed to playing them if you want to start winning games and beating sides. We have to bowl against the best or face up to the best bowlers in the world. That’s a great challenge and why we play this game,” he said on Saturday.

READ | IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Trott believes bilateral T20I series against India ‘big step in the right direction’

“There’s no point trying to play this game and (being) not happy to face up to or accept those challenges. I’m excited for our boys. I’m looking forward to seeing how we go against world-class players on the (Indian) side. We have done well in the past. We had a bit of a taste of that in the 50-over World Cup, where we beat world-class sides. I think we can do that in this (T20) format as well,” the former England batter, who has been at the helm of the Afghanistan team for nearly a couple of years now, said.

Ahead of the three-match series, Afghanistan suffered a blow when it lost the services of its star leg-spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan, who is recovering from lower-back surgery. Rashid, however, is travelling with the team. “I think any team in the world will miss Rashid if they had the option of having him in the side. Yes, obviously we miss Rashid. At the beginning of the series, I had said: ‘It’s a great opportunity for somebody else to come in. and gives us more options down the line. Rashid’s back is going to get better as soon as possible. He will be back playing. In cricket, there’s always injuries, and things like niggles always crop up. So, what we need is a good squad, we don’t need just a good XI in the team, and this (Rashid’s absence) presents us with that opportunity,” Trott said.

He praised Rashid for sticking around in India and helping the youngsters with his experience. “As far as Rashid around the side, I don’t think I’ve met a person who’s had a better impact as a team person around the side. Even with the things he has achieved, he still wants to play for Afghanistan even when he’s not playing. So, he’s here helping, influencing the guys. Always good to chat to. Just his presence around the dressing room is great. I can’t say anything more or give a higher praise to him, I suppose,” Trott said.

Related Topics

Jonathan Trott /

Virat Kohli /

Rashid Khan /

India /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE updates, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND v AUS lineups; Chhetri starts, Thapa on bench, Sahal injured; Kick-off at 5 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan coach Trott unconcerned on Kohli’s return to India’s T20I side
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Round 2 Updates, January 13: Latest Scorecard, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijayveer Sidhu secures India’s 17th Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting
    PTI
  5. India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan coach Trott unconcerned on Kohli’s return to India’s T20I side
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Nothing new or foreign to me: Steven Smith on opener role in Tests
    PTI
  3. IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Trott believes bilateral T20I series against India ‘big step in the right direction’
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Hasan to step down as BCB president, takes up Ministry role
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score Round 2 Updates, January 13: Latest Scorecard, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE updates, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND v AUS lineups; Chhetri starts, Thapa on bench, Sahal injured; Kick-off at 5 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan coach Trott unconcerned on Kohli’s return to India’s T20I side
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Round 2 Updates, January 13: Latest Scorecard, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijayveer Sidhu secures India’s 17th Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting
    PTI
  5. India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment