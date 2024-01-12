MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Day 1 of Tripura vs Tamil Nadu match called off due to bad light

The visibility got slightly better at 9 a.m., and with the covers coming off, it seemed like one could have a game but conditions deteriorated again.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 19:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Tamil Nadu players wait near the boundary line for the match to begin.
Tamil Nadu players wait near the boundary line for the match to begin. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu players wait near the boundary line for the match to begin. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey

Bad light forced the first day’s play between Tripura and Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Singh Stadium in Agartala to be called off.

A dense layer of fog enveloping the venue greeted the players on Friday morning. Although it didn’t take much to deduce that the Elite Group ‘C’ game was going to be delayed, a slight spell of drizzle around 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time at 8:45 a.m., only meant that the wait was going to be longer than what was initially expected.

A few groundsmen were, however, optimistic. One of them said, “Tripura exhibits fickle weather. It may feel like there is no hope for a game today, but you never know. The skies may clear up in 30 minutes.”

ALSO READ: Question mark over Ranji Trophy scheduling after inclement weather delays games at multiple venues

The Tamil Nadu boys, unperturbed by the chatter, quietly enjoyed a game of ‘touch and pass’ near the long-off region. The Tripura cricketers, meanwhile, hovered around skipper Wriddhiman Saha and vice-captain Manisankar Murasingh as the conversations ranged from IPL to firecrackers. A while later, loud Punjabi music started blaring from the home dressing room.

The visibility got slightly better at 9 a.m., and with the covers coming off, it seemed like one could have a game after all. Lakshmipathy Balaji and Vijay Shankar even sauntered down to the centre to have a look at the surface. After an hour of warmups post  TN’s cap presentation ceremonies, the conditions deteriorated again, and the covers came back on.

Things only worsened thereon, with umpires Nitin Pandit and Rajeev Godara and match referee Satyajit Satbhai finally deciding to call it a day at 3:15 p.m. The captains R. Sai Kishore and Saha, summoned near the sight screen, shook hands to make it official. Although they would both be hoping to enjoy a full day’s action on Saturday, such a scenario looks highly unlikely if the weather forecast is to be believed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Day 1 of Tripura vs Tamil Nadu match called off due to bad light
    Santadeep Dey
  2. PKL 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League; Lineups out; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai fails to seize advantage on opening day against Andhra
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India A dominates proceedings against England Lions on day one of practice game
    PTI
  5. Barcelona loses Raphinha to hamstring injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Day 1 of Tripura vs Tamil Nadu match called off due to bad light
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Koushik four-fer helps Karnataka bowl out Gujarat on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala looks to turn the tide against bogey side Assam in challenging conditions
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka gets Prasidh boost ahead of crucial game against Gujarat
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra faces a tough task against Rahane-led Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Day 1 of Tripura vs Tamil Nadu match called off due to bad light
    Santadeep Dey
  2. PKL 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League; Lineups out; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai fails to seize advantage on opening day against Andhra
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India A dominates proceedings against England Lions on day one of practice game
    PTI
  5. Barcelona loses Raphinha to hamstring injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment