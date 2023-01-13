Odisha pacer Basant Mohanty reached 400 wickets in First-Class cricket on Friday during his team’s match against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

Mohanty completed the feat after he picked the wicket of Himachal Pradesh’s A.P. Vashisht.

The 36-year-old had made his debut for Odisha in 2007 against Bengal. He has played 103 First-Class matches with an average of 20.97. He has picked 23 five-wicket and three 10-wicket hauls.

Mohanty is currently 13th in the list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy history.

He has also played in 31 List A matches and 21 T20 matches for the state, picking a combined total of 63 wickets.