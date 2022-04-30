BCCI reschedules Ranji Trophy final to June 22

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to reschedule the knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy by a couple of days. Earlier, the quarterfinal stage was to begin on June 4, but according to a revised itinerary sent to the state units late on Friday, the Board has stated that the quarterfinals will now be played from June 6 to 10, followed by the semifinals between June 14 and 18.

The final will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium from June 22 to 26 and will be telecast live. Sportstar understands that the decision to push back the leg by a couple of days was taken keeping the logistics in mind in terms of setting up broadcast units.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled to host India’s T20I against South Africa on June 19, and with the Ranji Trophy final earlier scheduled for June 20, it would have been difficult for putting up a new live broadcast unit. So, keeping that in mind, the board decided to reschedule the summit clash by a couple of days.

According to the revised schedule, the first quarterfinal between Bengal and Jharkhand will be held at the Just Cricket Academy and will be live streamed digitally, while there will be no live coverage for the game between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, to be played at Ground 2 in Alur. The third game between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will have live broadcast, even though there won’t be any live coverage for the Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh game.

The first semifinal will have live coverage, while the second game will only be streamed live.

The teams will have to report in Bengaluru on June 3, and they will be allowed to train on June 4 and 5, before playing the quarterfinals the next day. Each squad can have 20 players and 10 support staff. The teams will be permitted to have two COVID reserves.