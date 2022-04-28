Ranji Trophy knockouts to start from June 4 in Bengaluru

Mumbai will face Uttarakhand, while Karnataka will take on Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, to be played in Bengaluru from June 4. The final will be played from June 20 to 24.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah wrote to the participating teams with a detailed itinerary and staging association guidelines. Bengal will square off against Jharkhand while Punjab is pitted against Madhya Pradesh in the remaining two quarterfinals.

According to the BCCI guidelines, accessed by Sportstar, the knockouts will be played in a soft biosecure bubble.

There will be an option for the players to share the room in the Ranji knockouts, like the recently-concluded Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy and the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Championship.



Ever since the pandemic hit, the domestic players were prohibited from sharing rooms.