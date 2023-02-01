Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari walked out to bat on Wednesday despite a fractured wrist and played left-handed in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh.

Vihari had been retired hurt on Day 1 after being struck by a bouncer from pacer Avesh Khan. He was batting on 16 off 37 balls.

A team official confirmed that he had suffered a fracture on his left wrist and had been advised five to six weeks of rest. The official, however, added that he would bat if the team needed it.

Vihari stepped out with the bat and resumed his innings during the morning session on Day 2 with the team’s total at 353 for nine wickets.

He struck two fours after resuming his innings - one off Khan through point and another off Kumar Kartikeya with a sweep. With the close of session nearing, Lalith Mohan farmed strike in a bid to prevent Vihari facing trouble.

Vihari added 10 runs to his total in 18 deliveries as Andhra saw the out the first session of Day 2 to end at 379/9. Lalith was playing on 22 off 48 deliveries.