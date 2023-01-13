Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena completes 400 First-Class wickets with career best figures

Jalaj Saxena reached the feat in the 131st match of his career. He has also scored more than 6000 runs.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 12:14 IST
13 January, 2023 12:14 IST
Jalaj Saxena took his 400th First-Class career wicket on Friday.

Jalaj Saxena took his 400th First-Class career wicket on Friday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Jalaj Saxena reached the feat in the 131st match of his career. He has also scored more than 6000 runs.

Jalaj Saxena completed 400 wickets in First-Class cricket on Friday during Kerala’s Ranji Trophy fifth round match against Services.

Saxena had started the match with 392 wickets in 130 matches. After picking three wickets in the first innings, the 36-year-old reached the landmark in style with a five-wicket haul.

Saxena ended the second innings with a career-best figures of 8/36. His figures for the match read 11/102. This was Saxena’s 37th five wicket haul. He has seven 10-wicket hauls as well.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 5 Day 4: Delhi takes first innings lead vs Andhra; Jharkhand wins by 44 runs, Saxena stars as Kerala beats Services

He joins an exclusive list of Indian players to have registered 400 wickets or more and scored over 6000 runs in First-Class cricket. The club includes stalwarts like C.K. Nayudu, Lala Amarnath and Kapil Dev.

With the bat, Saxena has amassed 6485 runs at an average of 34.86. He has scored 14 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

While Saxena has not made it to the Indian set up, he has been picked up by Indian Premier League franchises. He has been a part of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals camps.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us