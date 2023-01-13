Jalaj Saxena completed 400 wickets in First-Class cricket on Friday during Kerala’s Ranji Trophy fifth round match against Services.

Saxena had started the match with 392 wickets in 130 matches. After picking three wickets in the first innings, the 36-year-old reached the landmark in style with a five-wicket haul.

Saxena ended the second innings with a career-best figures of 8/36. His figures for the match read 11/102. This was Saxena’s 37th five wicket haul. He has seven 10-wicket hauls as well.

He joins an exclusive list of Indian players to have registered 400 wickets or more and scored over 6000 runs in First-Class cricket. The club includes stalwarts like C.K. Nayudu, Lala Amarnath and Kapil Dev.

With the bat, Saxena has amassed 6485 runs at an average of 34.86. He has scored 14 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

While Saxena has not made it to the Indian set up, he has been picked up by Indian Premier League franchises. He has been a part of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals camps.