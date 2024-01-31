MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Prithvi Shaw added to Mumbai squad for Bengal match

Shaw had been out of action for five months after suffering a knee injury while playing for Northamptonshire in the English One-Day championship.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 22:53 IST , MUMBAI

Amol Karhadkar
Prithvi Shaw in action during the Duleep Trophy in 2023.
Prithvi Shaw in action during the Duleep Trophy in 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Prithvi Shaw in action during the Duleep Trophy in 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Prithvi Shaw, the opening batter who has been on the sidelines due to a knee injury, was added to Mumbai’s squad for the Ranji Trophy Group B tie against Bengal, to be played in Kolkata from Friday.

Ever since suffering a serious knee injury in August while representing Northamptonshire against Durham in England’s One-Day championship, Shaw has undergone a rigorous recovery and rehab with the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Once the NCA notified to us of Prithvi having been cleared fit, the selection committee has added him to the squad for the next Ranji Trophy game,” said Ajinkya Naik, the Mumbai Cricket Association secretary.

Mumbai, the group topper, will thus have a 16-member squad in Kolkata, with Ajinkya Rahane at the helm and Shams Mulani being the vice captain.

With Bhupen Lalwani having emerged Mumbai’s top-scorer this season with 314 runs, Shaw in all likelihood will come in for Jay Bista, who has been inconsistent at the top.

SQUAD
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester D’Souza.

