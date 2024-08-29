MagazineBuy Print

Buchi Babu Tournament: Sai Kishore prioritises ‘red-ball skills’ to grab his chances when they come

After being the highest wicket-taker in the previous Ranji Trophy, Sai Kishore has proved that he is not just the flavour of the month by starting the new season on a strong note.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 19:26 IST , COIMBATORE - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
FILE PHOTO: Sai Kishore has started the new season on a strong note, with 14 wickets in the Buchi Babu Tournament so far.
FILE PHOTO: Sai Kishore has started the new season on a strong note, with 14 wickets in the Buchi Babu Tournament so far. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sai Kishore has started the new season on a strong note, with 14 wickets in the Buchi Babu Tournament so far. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/The Hindu

R. Sai Kishore said he is making it a priority to sharpen his red-ball skills to be in the best position to grab the chances that come his way.

The left-arm spinner has been backing his ambition with the numbers as well. After being the highest wicket-taker in the previous Ranji Trophy (53 scalps), Sai Kishore has proved that he is not just the flavour of the month by starting the new season on a strong note (14 wickets in the Buchi Babu Tournament so far).

“If I am ready for something, the opportunity will come my way. In terms of confidence, I think that I am ready. I consider myself a tool, the tool is doing its best to be ready. If there is an opportunity somewhere, they could call me,” Sai Kishore said after the third day’s play against Mumbai here on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu player will have a bigger role to play in the upcoming Duleep Trophy for his side India B as fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja won’t be taking part in the competition. Sai Kishore added that he was happy with his decision to play the Buchi Babu before the tougher assignments ahead.

“There was an option to go to the NCA in Bengaluru for a spinners camp. I felt ‘if I cannot handle the pressure in Buchi Babu, how will I handle it in Duleep Trophy’. So, I looked at Buchi Babu as a good preparation. No practice is equal to playing a match. Luckily, it has panned out very well.”

