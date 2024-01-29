Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Rawat’s knock in vain as Delhi pulls off seven-run victory against Uttarakhand

Akhil Rawat’s patient 63 proved in vain as Delhi pulled off a dramatic seven-run victory over Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy Group D match at the PCA Stadium here on Monday.

Resuming at 95 for six, Uttarakhand lost an early wicket but came within striking distance of the target of 173 before the quick loss of the last two wickets undid all its hard work.

At 165 for eight, Rawat fell leg-before to Hrithik Shokeen to rekindle Delhi’s fading hopes of an unexpected victory. Rawat batted for 185 deliveries for his 63 inclusive of a maximum and four fours.

He added 31 runs for the eighth-wicket with Akash Madhwal who batted out 48 deliveries without scoring. Rawat again raised 35 runs for the ninth wicket with Deepak Dhapola who contributed just three from 34 deliveries. The last wicket, that of Dhapola, also fell at 165 to give Delhi a morale-boosting victory, its first of the season.