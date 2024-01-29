Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Vidarbha beats Jharkhand; Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; TN, MP register massive wins

- January 29, 2024 10:18Vidarbha beats Jharkhand
Sarawate picks the ninth and final wicket of Jharkhand as Vidrabha wins by 308 runs! Kumar Deobrat, the 11th batter, was absent hurt
- January 29, 2024 09:54Vidarbha closing in on huge win
Thakare gets his third wicket as Nadeem’s attempt to clear the inner circle as he is caught at midwicket! Vidarbha just three wickets away from a win!
- January 29, 2024 09:41KER v BIH delayed due to bad light
The start of the match between Bihar and Kerala has been delayed due to bad light. Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran are the batters that will walk in as Kerala trails by 88 runs
- January 29, 2024 09:17Uphill task for Jharkhand
Virat Singh and Anukul Roy are at the crease for Jharkhand, which is currently 70/4 and still needs 359 runs to win against Vidarbha
Just as we speak, Umesh Yadav dismisses Virat for 28. Jharkhand 71/5
- January 29, 2024 09:06TN skipper Sai Kishore speaks after massive win vs Chandigarh
- January 29, 2024 08:27Day 3 scores/results
Saurashtra 154/2 vs Services 536/7d
Haryana 211/6, 195 vs Maharashtra 194
Jharkhand 51/3, 150/9 vs Vidarbha 379/9d, 204
Tripura 59/3, 200 vs Karnataka 151, 241
Kerala 62/2, 227 vs Bihar 377
Himachal Pradesh 33/1, 176 vs Odisha 425/8d, 138
Chhattisgarh 20/0, 262 vs Andhra 150/2d, 431
Mumbai 303/8, 198 vs Uttar PRadesh 324
Uttarakhand 95/6, 457 vs Delhi 264/9d, 147
J&K 26/0, 457 vs Baroda 383
Mizoram 237/9, 359 vs Meghalaya 281
Madhya Pradesh won by 319 runs vs Pondicherry
Railways won by 184 runs vs Gujarat
Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 293 runs vs Chandigarh
Punjab won by six wickets vs Goa
Rajasthan won by an innings and 42 runs vs Manipur
Bengal won by an innings and 162 runs vs Assam
Nagaland won by seven wickets vs Sikkim
Hyderabad won by an innings and 187 runs vs Arunachal Pradesh
- January 29, 2024 07:52Streaming/telecast information
Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Vidarbha beats Jharkhand; Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; TN, MP register massive wins
- Nelly Korda rallies to win hometown event for 9th LPGA Tour title, beating Lydia Ko in playoff
- Tennis needs the next generation, says Australian Open winner Sinner
- Ranji Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer gearing up for newer challenges after maiden FC hundred
- Shaker of stereotypes: Hugo Calderano, Brazil’s vegetarian table tennis phenom
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE