Live

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Vidarbha beats Jharkhand; Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; TN, MP register massive wins

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Today: Catch the highlights and updates from Day 4 of the Round 4 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

Updated : Jan 29, 2024 10:33 IST

Team Sportstar
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 28/01/2024: Tamil Nadu team won by an innings and 293 runs against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy match held in Coimbatore on Sunday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 28/01/2024: Tamil Nadu team won by an innings and 293 runs against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy match held in Coimbatore on Sunday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 28/01/2024: Tamil Nadu team won by an innings and 293 runs against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy match held in Coimbatore on Sunday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 4 of Round 4 Ranji Trophy matches.
  • January 29, 2024 10:18
    Vidarbha beats Jharkhand

    Sarawate picks the ninth and final wicket of Jharkhand as Vidrabha wins by 308 runs! Kumar Deobrat, the 11th batter, was absent hurt 

  • January 29, 2024 09:54
    Vidarbha closing in on huge win

    Thakare gets his third wicket as Nadeem’s attempt to clear the inner circle as he is caught at midwicket! Vidarbha just three wickets away from a win! 

  • January 29, 2024 09:41
    KER v BIH delayed due to bad light

    The start of the match between Bihar and Kerala has been delayed due to bad light. Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran are the batters that will walk in as Kerala trails by 88 runs 

  • January 29, 2024 09:17
    Uphill task for Jharkhand

    Virat Singh and Anukul Roy are at the crease for Jharkhand, which is currently 70/4 and still needs 359 runs to win against Vidarbha 

    Just as we speak, Umesh Yadav dismisses Virat for 28. Jharkhand 71/5

  • January 29, 2024 09:06
    TN skipper Sai Kishore speaks after massive win vs Chandigarh

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: As a leader, I am trying to take as much responsibility as possible, says TN skipper Sai Kishore

    Tamil Nadu skipper R. Sai Kishore was pleased with team’s second innings victory, emphasizes importance of confidence and performance under pressure.

  • January 29, 2024 08:27
    Day 3 scores/results

    Saurashtra 154/2 vs Services 536/7d

    Haryana 211/6, 195 vs Maharashtra 194

    Jharkhand 51/3, 150/9 vs Vidarbha 379/9d, 204

    Tripura 59/3, 200 vs Karnataka 151, 241

    Kerala 62/2, 227 vs Bihar 377

    Himachal Pradesh 33/1, 176 vs Odisha 425/8d, 138

    Chhattisgarh 20/0, 262 vs Andhra 150/2d, 431

    Mumbai 303/8, 198 vs Uttar PRadesh 324 

    Uttarakhand 95/6, 457 vs Delhi 264/9d, 147

    J&K 26/0, 457 vs Baroda 383

    Mizoram 237/9, 359 vs Meghalaya 281

    Madhya Pradesh won by 319 runs vs Pondicherry 

    Railways won by 184 runs vs Gujarat

    Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 293 runs vs Chandigarh

    Punjab won by six wickets vs Goa

    Rajasthan won by an innings and 42 runs vs Manipur

    Bengal won by an innings and 162 runs vs Assam

    Nagaland won by seven wickets vs Sikkim

    Hyderabad won by an innings and 187 runs vs Arunachal Pradesh

  • January 29, 2024 07:52
    Streaming/telecast information

    Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere

