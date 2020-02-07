Ranji Trophy: Gujarat wards off Delhi threat, ensures quarterfinal spot

Resolute Gujarat easily kept Delhi at bay and ensured a place in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal by topping the Elite groups’ points-table following a drawn match here on Friday.

Set a target of 292 to win, Gujarat began its chase nine overs before lunch and reached 128 for two at tea when the captains chose to call off the contest. By gaining three points by virtue of taking the first-innings lead, Gujarat (29 points) moved to the top of combined rankings of 18 teams, spread over two Elite groups. Delhi (18) collected one point and went out of contention for a place in the quarterfinals. Top five finishers qualify to the last-eight stage.

In the last round, beginning on February 12, Gujarat hosts Andhra (27) while Delhi, in an inconsequential match, plays Rajasthan (16) here.

RANJI TROPHY ROUND VIII DAY FOUR | AS IT HAPPENED

On the final day, Delhi resumed at 228 at four and reached 333 for eight before declaring its second innings. If 105 runs came in 19.5 overs, it was mainly due to the positive intent of Himmat Singh (70 n.o., 6x4, 2x6). Overnight not-out Jonty Sidhu made reached his half-century but did not last long. Axar Patel took three wickets to finish with four for 91.

When Gujarat batted, the early loss of Priyank Panchal gave Delhi some hope. After lunch, though Delhi added the wicket of Samit Gohil, the visiting team stayed in control with an in-form Bhargav Merai (42 n.o., 5x4) and first-innings centurion Manprit Juneja (51 n.o., 8x4) adding 87 runs in 17.2 overs. Thereafter, the play was called off.