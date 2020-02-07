Ranji Trophy Live score: Mumbai sets Saurashtra 290 to win

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fourth day's play in the eighth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

Saurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: Mumbai declares! Saurashtra needs 290 runs to win from a minimum of 74 overs. An update from Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the SCA Stadium: They have finally declared. Batting for 14 overs, adding 77/4. This leaves Saurashtra a target of 290 off 74 overs. Game on? Your call.

Karnataka v Madhya Pradesh in Shimoga: Karnataka's Ronit More has broken the 200-run partnership between Aditya Shrivastava and Venkatesh Iyer. MP is 338 for five, still trailing by 88 runs in the first innings.

Saurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: Mumbai's Shams Mulani falls for 92! Our reporter at the venue, Amol Karhadkar, updates: Mulani paddle-sweeps Jadeja to enter 90s for the first time in first-class cricket but on 92, his uppish cut off Prerak Mankad is caught at point. Mumbai 322 for six, leads by 249. No declaration yet.

Saurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: An update from Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the SCA Stadium: Shams Mulani (85* batting) tonks Dharmendrasinh Jadeja over midwicket for a six to close in on a hundred but one from the left-arm spinner keeps low and turns slightly to uproot Siddhesh Lad's off stump. Mumbai leads by 239, seven overs into the day.

Rajasthan v Bengal in Jaipur: Anustup Majumdar falls! Rajasthan has managed to dislodge Bengal's two overnight batsmen without conceding many runs, reducing Bengal to 209 for six! It needs a further 111 runs to win.

Rajasthan v Bengal in Jaipur: Ideal start to the fourth morning for Rajasthan, which has removed the well-set Shreevats Goswami to reduce Bengal to 203 for five, requiring a further 117 runs for victory. Anustup Majumdar is batting on 30, with Shahbaz joining him in the middle.

Vidarbha v Kerala in Nagpur: Start of the fourth day's play has been delayed due to a wet outfield.

Saurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: An early breakthrough for Saurashtra on day four! Amol Karhadkar updates: Saurashtra couldn't have asked for a better start to peg Mumbai back early on. Sarfaraz caught behind off Prerak Mankad off the second ball morning.

Saurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: The players make their way out to the middle, and Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the SCA Stadium, tells us what might be the ploy for the two teams going into day four: While we wish for a gripping last day's play, the Saurashtra huddle could well be discussing how to make it boring, pocket 3 points and ensure a QF spot.