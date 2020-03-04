Ranji Trophy: Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year record

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat picked up seven wickets in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Overall, Unadkat’s 10-wicket match haul guided Saurashtra to the final of the red ball tournament. It will meet Bengal at this venue starting March 9.

Currently on 65 wickets in the 2019-20 season, Unadkat now holds the record of most wickets by a fast bowler in a single Ranji season. Karnataka quick Dodda Ganesh — who claimed 62 wickets in the 1998-99 season — held the record for 21 years.

In the process, Unadkat also crossed Bishan Singh Bedi who had finished with 64 wickets in one season.

He is likely to break the record for most wickets in a season, held by Ashutosh Aman (Bihar), if he picks up four more in the final. Aman is sitting on top with 68 wickets which he claimed in the 2018-19 season.

Unadkat became the third pacer after Laxmipathy Balaji (Tamil Nadu) and Aniket Choudhary (Rajasthan) to pick up seven five-wicket hauls in a season.

Next up on Unadkat's palette is the IPL. A constant with Rajasthan Royals, this performance will definitely boost him for the franchise cricket season ahead.