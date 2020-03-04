Cricket Cricket CAC recommends Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh for selector job Former internationals Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh are the candidates recommended by the CAC to replace Prasad and Khoda in the senior selection committee. Team Sportstar 04 March, 2020 16:55 IST Sunil Joshi earlier worked with Bangladesh as spin bowling coach. - FILE PHOTO/V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM Team Sportstar 04 March, 2020 16:55 IST The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising former cricketers Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, on Wednesday, to select the members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).Former India spinner Sunil Joshi and fast bowler Harvinder Singh are the candidates recommended by the CAC to replace M.S.K. Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central Zone).READ| CAC likely to shortlist candidates for selector's job on Tuesday The committee further recommended Joshi for the role of chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.The two new members will join Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year. The new selectors will be part of the squad selection process for the ODI series against South Africa. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos