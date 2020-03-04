CAC recommends Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh for selector job

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising former cricketers Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, on Wednesday, to select the members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi and fast bowler Harvinder Singh are the candidates recommended by the CAC to replace M.S.K. Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central Zone).

READ| CAC likely to shortlist candidates for selector's job on Tuesday

The committee further recommended Joshi for the role of chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.

The two new members will join Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year. The new selectors will be part of the squad selection process for the ODI series against South Africa.