Ranji Trophy semifinals, Day Five, LIVE SCORE: Parthiv, Gandhi build for Gujarat

LUNCH In Rajkot : Gujarat 252 and 105 for 5 needs 222 more runs to beat Saurashtra 304 and 274.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat | Another punch off the back-foot from Chirag Gandhi, this time off left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, brings up the 100 for Gujarat. And with another boundary, Gandhi moves to 29 (42b, 6x4). It's lunch, at the SCA stadium in Rajkot; Parthiv is batting on 46 (73b, 7x4).

Saurashtra vs Gujarat | Chirag Gandhi plays a powerful punch off the back foot to get a four through extra cover. It was a short delivery, slightly outside off, from Unadkat, and he climbed on to it and ended up raising his right feet off the ground as he finished his stroke.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat | Chirag Jani has his first wicket. Rujul Bhatt walks across to the off-stump to flick a straight delivery, but he mistimes his stroke and Sheldon Jackson at short midwicket takes a simple catch. Saurashtra is cock-a-hoop; Gujarat is five down now.

Did the ball stop just slightly on the pitch on its way to the batsman? Perhaps that was the case.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat | It's a full, incoming delivery from Prerak to Bhargav, and Bhargav plays all around it, allowing the ball to hit his left pad. It's adjacent to the stumps, the bowler immediately appeals, and S. Ravi gives him out. The DRS was taken, but it couldn't save him. The point of impact wasn't outside the line of the off-stump, and there wasn't any bat involved either. Bhargav departs for 14 (56b, 2x4).

Saurashtra vs Gujarat | Another costly over, this time from Prerak Mankad. Parthiv flicks him for a boundary through fine leg and soon after, cuts over the heads of the slip-fielders for another. Seven boundaries so far for Parthiv; he moves to 31. The partnership is 41.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat | A loud shout for lbw, and it's not given out by umpire S. Ravi. It was full and straight, angling into Parthiv; Parthiv shaped to flick it, but instead got an inside edge on to his pad. Unadkat was puzzled by the umpire's verdict, immediately enquiring whether there was bat involved; Ravi nods his head.

On the last ball of that over, the 18th of the innings, Parthiv plays a sweet flick through leg for another boundary.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat | Parthiv whips a delivery from Chetan Sakariya using his wrist, steering it from outside off-stump to pick the gap between midwicket and mid-on and collect a boundary. On the last ball of the over, Sakariya bowls short, and Bhargav pulls to pick a boundary through long leg.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat | Jaydev Unadkat has dented Gujarat's top order further this morning. He got rid of opener Samit Gohil in the second over of the session; he was caught in the slips. And soon after, he got rid of Dhruv Raval as well; it was a full delivery, and he Dhruv chipped it straight back to the bowler. Gujarat three down.

Parthiv Patel and Bhargav Merai are the new batsmen; Parthiv is not holding back, he's played a solid straight drive and an uppish drive through the cover — eluding the leaping fielder at extra cover — to collect two boundaries.

Just one game will be played today, the fifth day of the semifinals, as the low-scoring contest at Eden Gardens ended on Day Four.

It's a see-saw battle at the SCA stadium in Rajkot; after Chintan Gaja handed Gujarat the advantage on Day Three, Arpit Vasavada and the lower order batted through most of Day Four to nullify it. It's still anybody's game, but Gujarat will need to bat well to get close to its target of 327.