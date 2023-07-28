East Zone all-rounder Riyan Parag smashed a 84-ball century against North Zone in a Deodhar Trophy Round 3 match at the CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry on Friday.
East, which opted to bat first, suffered a collapse when North bowlers erased the top-order, leaving the side at 57 for five.
FOLLOW LIVE DEODHAR TROPHY UPDATES
Parag then forged a counterattack for East with wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra. The Assam batter took a liking to leg-spinner Mayank Markande, slamming him for four sixes before racing to a 38-ball half-century. Parag then switched gears and reached his fourth List A hundred.
Parag later surpassed Yusuf Pathan’s record of nine sixes for West Zone against North Zone (2010), to record the most sixes in an innings in the tournament’s history. Parag smashed North pacer Sandeep Sharma for three sixes en route the feat.
Parag eventually fell on 131 off just 102 balls after recording a 235-run stand with Kushagra (98), the best List A stand for the sixth-wicket by an Indian pair in domestic cricket.
Latest on Sportstar
- Deodhar Trophy 2023: Riyan Parag hits 84-ball hundred, smashes record 11 sixes
- Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: East 301/7 (47.4) Parag, Kushagra punish North bowlers
- Kuldeep Yadav: ‘It’s a normal thing for me to not get picked due to combinations’
- Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italy test
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE