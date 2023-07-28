MagazineBuy Print

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Riyan Parag hits 84-ball hundred, smashes record 11 sixes

Riyan Parag struck eight sixes and waltzed to a 84-ball century, lifting East Zone from a precarious top-order collapse against North Zone in Puducherry on Friday.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 11:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Riyan Parag in action. (FILE PHOTO)
Riyan Parag in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Riyan Parag in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

East Zone all-rounder Riyan Parag smashed a 84-ball century against North Zone in a Deodhar Trophy Round 3 match at the CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry on Friday.

East, which opted to bat first, suffered a collapse when North bowlers erased the top-order, leaving the side at 57 for five.

FOLLOW LIVE DEODHAR TROPHY UPDATES

Parag then forged a counterattack for East with wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra. The Assam batter took a liking to leg-spinner Mayank Markande, slamming him for four sixes before racing to a 38-ball half-century. Parag then switched gears and reached his fourth List A hundred.

Parag later surpassed Yusuf Pathan’s record of nine sixes for West Zone against North Zone (2010), to record the most sixes in an innings in the tournament’s history. Parag smashed North pacer Sandeep Sharma for three sixes en route the feat.

Parag eventually fell on 131 off just 102 balls after recording a 235-run stand with Kushagra (98), the best List A stand for the sixth-wicket by an Indian pair in domestic cricket.

