Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: East 128/5 (27) Parag fifty leads EZ charge; Kaverappa jolts North East

Central Zone vs West Zone Preview

West Zone, led by Priyank Panchal, will look to bounce back from the narrow 12-run loss to South Zone when it faces a winless Central Zone in the Deodhar Trophy at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Friday.

West Zone bundled out South Zone for 206 in the previous game after opting to bowl first. Parth Bhut was the standout bowler, picking up three wickets, including that of the opposition skipper Mayank Agarwal, who top-scored with 98.

West Zone lost three quick wickets in reply but a run-a-ball 42 from Sarfaraz Khan followed by a solid partnership between Atit Sheth and Shivam Dube put the team in a comfortable position. However, it lost the remaining wickets for 33 runs, falling agonisingly short of the target.

Central Zone, on the other hand, couldn’t get across the line in its chase of 308 against North Zone, handing it a second straight loss in the tournament. Top order batters Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey and Upendra Yadav scored half-centuries but the middle order was dismissed cheaply, leading to a 48-run defeat.

Central Zone captain Venkatesh Iyer hasn't been among the runs in this tournament and looked rusty during his brief stay at the crease against North Zone, which is a cause for concern. Opener Madhav Kaushik has also seen a lean run of form since his hundred for Uttar Pradesh against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy in December 2022.

- Anish Pathiyil