Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: East 128/5 (27) Parag fifty leads EZ charge; Kaverappa jolts North East

- July 28, 2023 10:5850East Zone 128/5 in 27 overs
FIFTY for Riyan Parag off 38 balls!
“Parag tonks back-to-back sixes off Markande to get to his fifty. He’s given a much needed impetus to East Zone,” Abhishek
- July 28, 2023 10:51East Zone 112/5 in 25 overs
Riyan Parag has stormed to 37 in no time on the back of three sixes and a four. Kushagra has pushed himself to 20 as well and East has managed to stage a decent recovery before the halfway mark.
- July 28, 2023 10:39North East 55/3 in 22 overs
Captain Langlonyamba and Priyojit continue to fend off the South bowlers with a slow partnership. They have consumed 67 deliveries to assume 24 runs so far.
- July 28, 2023 10:33East Zone 78/5 in 19 overs
Abhishek: East with a counter punch. Kumar Kushagra hits two boundaries in Mayank Yadav’s over. The first is cut through point and then second driven through covers.
Riyan Parag then gets an overpitched delivery from Mayank Markands which he parks over long off.
- July 28, 2023 10:23WEast Zone 61/5 in 17 overs
WICKET! Second wicket for Mayank Yadav. Skipper Saurabh Tiwary falls for 16.
“A soft dismissal as Tiwary chips one to short mid wicket,” says Abhishek.
Saurabh Tiwary 16(30) ct H J Rana b Mayank Yadav
- July 28, 2023 10:13WEast Zone 52/4 in 14 overs
WICKET! Mayank Yadav continues to impress and he snaps up Senapati in his second over.
Subhransu Senapati 13(17) ct Prabhsimran Singh b Mayank Yadav
- July 28, 2023 09:51WNorth East 31/3 in 11 overs
Sai Kishore clears the brief rearguard in his first over. He cleans up Ashish Thapa for 8.
Ashish Thapa 8(21) b R Sai Kishore
- July 28, 2023 09:43WEast 25/3 in 7.3 overs
WICKET! Harshit Rana’s on a roll.
Abhishek from the venue: Virat Singh pokes at a delivery outside off and offers a catch to Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps. North Zone on top here.
Two new batters out there in Subhranshu Senapati and captain Saurabh Tiwary.
Virat Singh 2(7) ct Prabhsimran Singh b Harshit Rana
- July 28, 2023 09:40WEast 25/2 in 7 overs
WICKET! Sandeep Sharma removes Utkarsh Singh early. East loses both openers inside the opening ten overs.
“Utkarsh perishes. He wants to pull a back of a length ball but gets a top edge. SG Rohilla at short mid-wicket gets under the ball for a simple catch,” pings Abhishek.
Utkarsh Singh 11(20) ct S G Rohilla b Sandeep Sharma
- July 28, 2023 09:32WEast Zone 24/1 in 6 overs
WICKET! Harshit Rana draws first blood for North as he dismisses Abhimanyu Easwaran.
A R Easwaran 10(16) ct Prabhsimran Singh b Harshit Rana
- July 28, 2023 09:24East Zone 17/0 in 4 overs
Abhishek Saini from the venue: North’s Harshit Rana troubles Utkarsh Singh with bounce. Hits the deck hard and gets a couple to seam away as well. East Zone off to a steady start otherwise. Abhimanyu Easwaran’s punch off Sandeep Sharma down the ground has been the highlight so far.
- July 28, 2023 09:22WNorth East 12/2 in 4 overs
WICKET. Arjun Tendulkar bags his first wicket on Deodhar Trophy debut. He finds the edge off Ahlawat after Kaverappa dislodges Lamichaney.
Nilesh Lamichaney 9(8) b Vidwath Kaverappa;Anup Ahlawat 2(14) ct N Jagadeesan b Arjun Tendulkar
- July 28, 2023 09:09East Zone 9/0 in 2 overs
Abhimanyu Easwaran and Utkarsh Singh walk out for East Zone. A fine seam attack to counter with Sandeep Sharma and Harshit Rana opening the attack.
- July 28, 2023 09:03North East Zone 3/0 in 2 overs
Nilesh Lamichaney and Anup Ahlawat open the batting for North East. The in-form Vidwath Kaverappa takes the new ball for South Zone.
- July 28, 2023 08:43Toss and Playing XIs: South Zone vs North East Zone
Toss: North East Zone wins toss, opts to bat
South Zone Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, N Jagadeesan, Rohan Kunnummal, Devdutt Padikkal, KB Arun Karthick, Rohit Rayudu, Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Arjun Tendulkar, V Vyshak
North East Playing XI: Abhishek, Anup Ahlawat, Ashish Thapa, Imliwati, Langlonyamba M (C), Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Nilesh Lamichaney, Palzor, Rex Rajkumar, Priyojit K
- July 28, 2023 08:41Venkatesh Iyer reflects on a tough period
- July 28, 2023 08:34Toss: North Zone vs East Zone
Toss: East Zone wins toss, opts to bat
North Zone XI: Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Mayank Yadav, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, SG Rohilla, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana
East Zone XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Saurabh Tiwary (c), Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag, Subhranshu Senapati, Shahbaz Ahmed, Utkarsh Singh, Manisankar Murasingh, Akash Deep.
- July 28, 2023 08:33Deodhar Trophy - Stats so far
Most Runs
- Mayank Agarwal - 162 runs in two innings
- Abhimanyu Easwaran - 138 runs in two innings
- Prabhsimran Singh - 123 runs in two innings
Most Wickets
- Vidwath Kaverappa - 6 wickets in two matches
- Shahbaz Ahmed - 5 wickets in two matches
- Nitish Rana - 5 wickets in two matches
- July 28, 2023 08:24Can North land East’s first defeat?
- July 28, 2023 08:20Central Zone vs West Zone Preview
West Zone, led by Priyank Panchal, will look to bounce back from the narrow 12-run loss to South Zone when it faces a winless Central Zone in the Deodhar Trophy at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Friday.
West Zone bundled out South Zone for 206 in the previous game after opting to bowl first. Parth Bhut was the standout bowler, picking up three wickets, including that of the opposition skipper Mayank Agarwal, who top-scored with 98.
West Zone lost three quick wickets in reply but a run-a-ball 42 from Sarfaraz Khan followed by a solid partnership between Atit Sheth and Shivam Dube put the team in a comfortable position. However, it lost the remaining wickets for 33 runs, falling agonisingly short of the target.
Central Zone, on the other hand, couldn’t get across the line in its chase of 308 against North Zone, handing it a second straight loss in the tournament. Top order batters Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey and Upendra Yadav scored half-centuries but the middle order was dismissed cheaply, leading to a 48-run defeat.
Central Zone captain Venkatesh Iyer hasn’t been among the runs in this tournament and looked rusty during his brief stay at the crease against North Zone, which is a cause for concern. Opener Madhav Kaushik has also seen a lean run of form since his hundred for Uttar Pradesh against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy in December 2022. READ MORE
- Anish Pathiyil
- July 28, 2023 08:18Deodhar Trophy: Round 3 Matches and where to watch
- North Zone vs East Zone - 9 AM IST
- South Zone vs North East Zone - 9 AM IST
- Central Zone vs West Zone - 1:30 PM IST (Streamed on BCCI website and app)
- July 28, 2023 08:16Deodhar Trophy Round 3 - North Zone vs East Zone Preview
A buoyant North Zone side will look to derail an unbeaten East Zone as the teams face off at the Cricket Association Puducherry (CAP) Ground 3 in round three of the Deodhar Trophy here on Friday.
North banished the ghosts of a meek collapse in its opener against South Zone, with a 48-run victory versus Central Zone on Wednesday. Opener Prabhsimran Singh slammed a century and Nitish Rana added 51 to catapult North to 307, putting the side’s campaign back on track.
Mandeep Singh and Nishant Sindhu’s run-a-ball contributions in the middle order further reposed faith that the previous match’s collapse was merely a blip.
With one eye on mending its net run rate, currently an underwhelming -1.950, North might opt to take the attack to its opposition again.
Doing so, however, will be an uphill task against an in-form bowling unit that has constructed two wins for East. READ MORE
- Abhishek Saini
