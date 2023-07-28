MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag’s all-round show helps East to thumping win over North

Riyan Parag broke Yusuf Pathan’s 13-year-old record of most sixes in an innings in Deodhar Trophy, on the way to his hundred, before taking four wickets to seal the win for his side.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 18:19 IST , Puducherry - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
File Photo: Riyan Parag was at his all-round best as helped East Zone to an 88-run win.
File Photo: Riyan Parag was at his all-round best as helped East Zone to an 88-run win. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Riyan Parag was at his all-round best as helped East Zone to an 88-run win. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

A gobsmacking century (131, 102b, 4x4, 11x6) and four wickets from Riyan Parag scripted an 88-run win for East Zone against North in Deodhar Trophy at the CAP Ground 3 here on Friday.

Where most East batters looked tentative on a pitch that offered bounce, Parag negotiated it with ease, playing close to his body. Using his crease to great effect, Parag clobbered pacers and spinners alike to break Yusuf Pathan’s 13-year-old record of most sixes in an innings in the tournament.

READ MORE: Kuldeep Yadav - ‘It’s a normal thing for me to not get picked due to combinations’

The 20-year-old first unleashed his brute force against the spinners. With back-to-back sixes against Mayank Markande, Parag got to his fifty in just 38 deliveries.

After feasting off the slower bowlers, Parag bullied the pacers. Two bludgeoning blows over mid-wicket was how Parag welcomed Harshit Rana for his second spell. The onslaught continued even after he brought up his 84-ball century.

In the 44th over, Parag smacked three sixes on the trot against Sandeep Sharma, the third being a cross-bat, tennis-like forehand swat down the ground.

Complementing Parag from the other end was Kumar Kushagra. The pair got together with East five down at 57 and combined for 235 runs to propel the team’s total to 337/8.

Focused on arresting his team’s slide, Kushagra was cautious to begin but swiftly changed gears in the death overs. Taking a leaf out of his partner’s manual, Kushagra too relied heavily on the pull shot.

The pair fell in the space of three deliveries to Mayank Yadav, trying to slash on the off side. But just when North bowlers thought their agony was over, Manisankar Murasingh and Shahbaz Ahmed stitched a 42-run partnership off just 20 deliveries to pile on more misery.

Earlier in the innings, Rana and Yadav persisted with hitting the deck hard and were rewarded with wickets, triggering a collapse in the top order.

In reply, North Zone was jolted early when Prabhsimran Singh failed to check his square drive and lobbed it straight to the point fielder.

Himanshu Rana and Abhishek Sharma, however, chipped away at the target. The pair collected boundaries at regular intervals to keep North in touch with the asking rate. Their 82-run association was ended by Parag who had Himanshu hole out to deep square leg on 40.

Abhishek fell shortly after on 44 to Mukhtar Hussain to leave captain Nitish Rana and Mandeep Singh the task of re-laying the foundation. Nitish looked fluent for the most part but was guilty of a heedless shot. An attempt at reverse sweeping Shahbaz Ahmed proved fatal as a top edge flew to short third man.

Mandeep Singh anchored the innings and brought up his fifty in 51 deliveries. Shubham Rohilla injected impetus to the run chase with his counter-punching stroke play on the on side. At 200 in 35 overs, and with six wickets in hand, North was in the hunt.

Parag then got rid of Mandeep, to cut short a threatening North partnership for the second time. He prised out two more, and with Shahbaz Ahmed, wrapped the opposition’s tail to complete a thumping win for East.

Brief Score
East Zone 337/8 (Riyan Parag 131, Kumar Kushagra 98, Mayank Yadav 4/63) beats North Zone 249 (Abhishek Sharma 44, Mandeep Singh 50, Riyan Parag 4/57)

Related Topics

Riyan Parag /

Deodhar Trophy /

Harshit Rana /

Sandeep Sharma /

Yusuf Pathan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag’s all-round show helps East to thumping win over North
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jemimah Rodrigues to play in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers
    PTI
  4. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 186/7 at Tea, trails by 97 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mavi removes Dube; West Zone six down in 244 chase vs Central; South, East win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal
    AFP
  2. Deodhar Trophy: Bowlers, Kunnummal help South Zone to easy win against North East
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag’s all-round show helps East to thumping win over North
    Abhishek Saini
  4. IND vs WI 2nd ODI: India aims to clinch series with better batting effort
    PTI
  5. Papua New Guinea seals ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 berth
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag’s all-round show helps East to thumping win over North
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jemimah Rodrigues to play in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers
    PTI
  4. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 186/7 at Tea, trails by 97 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mavi removes Dube; West Zone six down in 244 chase vs Central; South, East win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment