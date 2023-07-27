MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Deodhar Trophy 2023: North looks to end East’s unbeaten run

North banished the ghosts of a meek collapse in its opener against South Zone, with a 48-run victory versus Central Zone on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 20:46 IST , Puducherry - 2 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
North Zone batter Prabhsimran Singh en route to a century against Central Zone in a Deodhar Trophy 2023 match.
North Zone batter Prabhsimran Singh en route to a century against Central Zone in a Deodhar Trophy 2023 match. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

North Zone batter Prabhsimran Singh en route to a century against Central Zone in a Deodhar Trophy 2023 match. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

A buoyant North Zone side will look to derail an unbeaten East Zone as the teams face off at the Cricket Association Puducherry (CAP) Ground 3 in round three of the Deodhar Trophy here on Friday. 

North banished the ghosts of a meek collapse in its opener against South Zone, with a 48-run victory versus Central Zone on Wednesday. Opener Prabhsimran Singh slammed a century and Nitish Rana added 51 to catapult North to 307, putting the side’s campaign back on track. 

Mandeep Singh and Nishant Sindhu’s run-a-ball contributions in the middle order further reposed faith that the previous match’s collapse was merely a blip.

READ | Venkatesh Iyer: Had to go to NCA just to start walking again

With one eye on mending its net run rate, currently an underwhelming -1.950, North might opt to take the attack to its opposition again. 

Doing so, however, will be an uphill task against an in-form bowling unit that has constructed two wins for East. 

Manisankar Murasingh and Akash Deep’s new ball exploits have ensured East kept a cap on run-flow. The duo has claimed six wickets between them and struck in the death overs too. 

Through the middle overs, Shahbaz Ahmed, who has picked five wickets in two games at 13.20, took over and further squeezed the neck of the opposition’s batting orders. The return of Riyan Parag proved a nifty addition against North East Zone. The part-time spinner ran through the middle-order to end up with four for 30 in 10 overs. 

The East openers made light work of the targets handed to them. Against Central, it was Utkarsh Singh’s 89 runs that steered the team home, while versus North East, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 102-ball 100 completed the triumph. 

In the North camp, a different tale has unfolded for the bowlers. North leaked 303 runs against South, and though it bundled out Central for 259, it needed Nitish’s four for 48, yields the part-timer will not enjoy every time.

The spearheads, Sandeep Sharma and Mayank Markande, have failed to make a dent and have just two wickets to show for their efforts. Young guns Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana have punched above their weights, but North will need its top guns firing to stay in contention for the title. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Deodhar Trophy /

Prabhsimran Singh /

Nitish Rana /

Sandeep Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023: North looks to end East’s unbeaten run
    Abhishek Saini
  2. BCCI considers rescheduling of a few 2023 World Cup matches
    Rakesh Rao
  3. ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test Live Score: England 270/9; Mitchell Starc picks his third wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Score: Jadeja takes three wickets to put India in control vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan dominates World Test Championship table with series sweep against Sri Lanka
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023: North looks to end East’s unbeaten run
    Abhishek Saini
  2. BCCI considers rescheduling of a few 2023 World Cup matches
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Pakistan dominates World Test Championship table with series sweep against Sri Lanka
    PTI
  4. IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Score: Jadeja takes three wickets to put India in control vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023: North looks to end East’s unbeaten run
    Abhishek Saini
  2. BCCI considers rescheduling of a few 2023 World Cup matches
    Rakesh Rao
  3. ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test Live Score: England 270/9; Mitchell Starc picks his third wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Score: Jadeja takes three wickets to put India in control vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan dominates World Test Championship table with series sweep against Sri Lanka
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment