Pakistan dominates World Test Championship table with series sweep against Sri Lanka

Pakistan consolidated its top spot in the 2023-24 ICC World Test Championship table after a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test at Galle, while it registered a dominant innings and 222-run victory in the second Test at Colombo.

Noman Ali seven-for hands Pakistan 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka

With this series win, Pakistan has accumulated 24 points from the two Tests, while its point percentage stays at hundred per cent. Pakistan will next face Australia in an away series which features three Tests.

India remained second in the WTC table with 16 points following a 1-0 series triumph over the West Indies. India’s point percentage is 66.67 per cent.

Current WTC champions by Australia is at third (26 points - 54.17 per cent), England at fourth (14 points - 29.17 per cent) and West Indies at fifth (4 points - 16.67 per cent).

The final of the present cycle will be played in June 2025 between the top two nations in the table at Lord’s in London.