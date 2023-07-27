MagazineBuy Print

BCCI considers rescheduling of a few 2023 World Cup matches

Shah declined to comment on the reported move to reschedule the much-awaited India- Pakistan match to be played on October 15.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 20:37 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE PHOTO: India is set to take on Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
FILE PHOTO: India is set to take on Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India is set to take on Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Precisely a month after the announcement of the World Cup schedule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indicated possible change of dates of some of the matches. 

The meeting of the World Cup staging associations was chaired by the Board president Roger Binny, attended by secretary Jay Shah, other office-bearers and the representatives of all the host affiliates. 

Significantly, Shah declined to comment on the reported move to reschedule the much-awaited India- Pakistan match to be played on October 15. 

World Cup India 2023 Schedule

The speculation over the possible change of date arose after Ahmedabad Police reportedly expressed its inability to provide adequate security during the India-Pakistan match on October 15, the first day of the auspicious Navratri festival.

Considering the scale of the festivities in the state, a large number of security personnel is needed and it would be challenging for the men in uniform to ensure safety of all concerned, along with the big-ticket match. 

Shah categorically stated that no change of venue was considered. “On the request of three full members of the ICC, we discussed the possibility of changing the dates of a few matches to remove the unusual gaps between two matches, involving particular teams. 

The picture will be clear in a couple of days, said Shah. 

