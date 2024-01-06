Ranji Trophy: Sandeep Warrier drawing inspiration from Unadkat for India comeback, feels his bowling is at its best

Ever since he moved to Tamil Nadu in 2020 from Kerala, Sandeep Warrier has been the leader of the bowling attack. After doing his job with the ball on Friday, the pacer might have hoped to cool his heels off on day two.

Little would he have expected to come out to bat as early as the second session of the day with the team in deep trouble. Fortunately, the pacer had prepared for such a situation and played a crucial role in helping his side take a slender lead.

“I have been working on my batting for a while, and before the tournament, I worked closely with Vijay Shankar in Baroda. I am happy it came off today,” said Warrier about his knock.

The former Kerala speedster further explained, “After not getting picked for IPL in 2022, I worked for a few months on my batting in Chennai. But last year, I was with Mumbai Indians and had to focus on my primary skill. So, after the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I wanted to make some changes. Previously, I just focussed on trying to score runs. But this time, Vijay worked on my technique to get into the right positions first, which helped today. With Mohammed at the other end, I just needed to stay.”

After making his international debut in T20s in 2021, Warrier has been unable to get back into the national set-up. At 32, it is easy to be seen as past your prime, especially for a fast bowler, but Warrier remains hopeful.

“I want to win the Ranji Trophy this year because only then will you be noticed. Taking 25-30 wickets every season doesn’t help me or the team. I am inspired by how Jaydev Unadkat got back after doing well for Saurashtra and helping them win the title. Age doesn’t matter if you are fit enough and bowling with pace.”

On his bowling, Warrier said, “I feel I am at my best since the Vijay Hazare Trophy. At the same time, I am trying to be more consistent in a particular line and reduce the errors. I am also working on some things, like moving the ball from a slightly fuller length than just from a back of a length, which is my strength. I have been working with L. Balaji and T. Natarajan, which has helped me physically and mentally.”