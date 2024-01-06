MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Every Ranji hundred is special: Padikkal after his career-best First Class innings against Punjab

Against a career red-ball strike-rate of 53.35, Padikkal scored at 89.35, but all along played risk-free cricket. His first six, in fact, came only after he got past 140.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 19:20 IST , HUBBALLI - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal in action during his century against Punjab in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy opener at Hubballi.
Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal in action during his century against Punjab in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy opener at Hubballi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale/The Hindu
infoIcon

Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal in action during his century against Punjab in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy opener at Hubballi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale/The Hindu

Devdutt Padikkal’s career-best First Class innings of 193 (216b, 24x4, 4x6), against Punjab in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy opener here on Saturday, couldn’t have come at a better time.

The knock not only put his side, Karnataka in a dominating position, but it also helped banish painful memories from last season when he missed the first four matches tending to an intestinal issue that had required multiple hospital visits.

“That period was pretty frustrating more than anything else,” Padikkal said after the day’s play. “I knew that I was batting pretty well before that, and it so happened that I wasn’t able to contribute to my side.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409

“This year I want to make sure I help my team, try and win games for them. My relief was more to the fact that I was able to put my team in a commanding position.”

The manner in which he scored his runs was impressive too. Against a career red-ball strike-rate of 53.35, Padikkal scored at 89.35, but all along played risk-free cricket. His first six, in fact, came only after he got past 140.

“It was a wicket where it wasn’t easy to play aerial shots,” said Padikkal, for whom it was a third First Class ton to go with 11 half-centuries. “But as I settled, I got the confidence to clear the boundary.

“[To me] every Ranji hundred is special. No matter what, the grind [towards] getting a hundred is tough. I was a bit nervous in the 90s, and also in the 190s. But it was a special one.”

Latest on Sportstar

  Every Ranji hundred is special: Padikkal after his career-best First Class innings against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
    N. Sudarshan
  Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod's flamboyant knock keeps Kerala in the contest against Uttar Pradesh
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  PKL 10 LIVE Updates, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Zafardanesh's Mumba faces Arjun's Jaipur; Pawan's Telugu Titans vs Fazal's Gujarat Giants up next
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Abhishek Soni, Sheilah Jepkorir emerge winners at Chennai Marathon 2024
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Mukesh Kumar: In South Africa, fuller length doesn't work
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
The unsatisfying sound of silence
Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
  Every Ranji hundred is special: Padikkal after his career-best First Class innings against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
    N. Sudarshan
  Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod's flamboyant knock keeps Kerala in the contest against Uttar Pradesh
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Padikkal, Pandey score hundreds as Karnataka leads by 309 runs against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
    N. Sudarshan
  Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409
    Sahil Mathur
    Sahil Mathur
  Two is company, three is crowd - How did multiple Bihar teams turn up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
