IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: India Women aims to be consistent against a star-studded Australian side

After steamrolling over the touring side by nine wickets the other evening, India needs to ensure that there’s no slip-up.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 18:34 IST , NAVI MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Titas Sadhu of India celebrates after taking wicket of Ashleigh Gardner of Australia during the 1st T20 International against Australia women.
FILE PHOTO: Titas Sadhu of India celebrates after taking wicket of Ashleigh Gardner of Australia during the 1st T20 International against Australia women. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Titas Sadhu of India celebrates after taking wicket of Ashleigh Gardner of Australia during the 1st T20 International against Australia women. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Emmanual Yogini

Titas Sadhu knows that cricket is a ‘very humbling game, where today’s high can be tomorrow’s low’. Having been mentored by former India internationals Jhulan Goswami and Rumeli Dhar, the 19-year-old right-arm fast bowler understands that even after a four-wicket haul in the first T20I against Australia, she needs to start afresh when India squares off against the same opponent in the second game of the three-match series on Sunday.

The Indian team, too, has a similar mindset.

After steamrolling over the touring side by nine wickets the other evening, India needs to ensure that there’s no slip-up. Taking lessons from a humiliating 0-3 defeat in the ODIs, the host improved its fielding in the opening game, and that certainly helped in saving quite a few crucial runs.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“I felt like our fielding effort was brilliant because a bowler can’t give her best until and unless she is supported by all the nine players inside the ground,” Titas said.

While she ripped apart the Australian top-order, the youngster was ably backed by Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur, and ahead of a key game, the team will be expecting a similar show from its bowlers.

“Behind every good performance, there are hours of hard work that is for any given match,” Titas said. And, that reflected in India’s improved all-round show. After the bowlers set the stage, the openers - Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma - found their mojo and ensured that the team brought up one of its most convincing victories in recent times.

ALSO READ | Smriti Mandhana becomes sixth batter to score 3000 runs in women’s T20Is

However, India needs to be consistent and play to its potential against a star-studded Australian side. It will be the 300th international game for the seasoned Ellyse Perry, and her team-mates would be hoping to make the moment special by clinching a series-levelling win. Even though wickets tumbled regularly, Perry and Phoebe Litchfield forged a crucial 79-run stand for the fifth wicket before India earned a breakthrough. The touring team will be counting on them to return to winning ways.

The squads (from)

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Match starts at 7pm

