IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana becomes sixth batter to score 3000 runs in women’s T20Is

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana became the sixth women batter to get to 3000 T20I runs, during her side’s match against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 20:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Smriti Mandhana of India in action against Australia.
File - Smriti Mandhana of India in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

File - Smriti Mandhana of India in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

LIVE BLOG - INDIA vs AUSTRALIA

Mandhana got to the landmark in her 122nd T20I innings. The left-handed batter is also the second Indian batter to get to 3000 T20I runs, after Harmanpreet Kaur.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is the all-time highest run-getter in the shortest format, with 4118 runs in 152 matches. Australia’s Meg Lanning, who recently retired from cricket, is the second in the list.

Top run-getters - Women’s T20I
Suzie Bates (NZ) - 4118 runs in 152 matches
Meg Lanning (AUS) - 3405 runs in 132 matches
Stephanie Taylor (WI) - 3236 runs in 117 matches
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) - 3195 runs in 158 matches
Sophie Devine (NZ) - 3107 runs in 127 matches
Smriti Mandhana (IND) - 3052 runs in 122 matches

