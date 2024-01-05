IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana becomes sixth batter to score 3000 runs in women’s T20Is

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana became the sixth women batter to get to 3000 T20I runs, during her side’s match against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Mandhana got to the landmark in her 122nd T20I innings. The left-handed batter is also the second Indian batter to get to 3000 T20I runs, after Harmanpreet Kaur.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is the all-time highest run-getter in the shortest format, with 4118 runs in 152 matches. Australia’s Meg Lanning, who recently retired from cricket, is the second in the list.