IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live Score: Aussies all out for 141, Titas Sadhu shines

TALKING POINTS: Where did it go wrong for Australia?

No partnerships for Australia saving the Perry-Litchfield partnership of 70-odd runs.

image (48).jpg

India improves on the field: After a lot of criticism for the butter fingers on the field, India did have its moments to forget, but were largely clinical in the field, saving runs and taking the catches that matter. Harmanpreet Kaur was involved in four dismissals today.

IS THIS ENOUGH AGAINST AN INDIAN BATTING ORDER WITH POTENTIAL: 141 certainly makes the task easy for India with the bat. There are players who are still looking for consistent scores and not having the pressure of a high total to chase will help.