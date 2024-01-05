IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: India thrashes Australia by nine-wickets; Titas, Smriti-Shafali shine

These are early days for Titas Sadhu in international cricket, but featuring in her fifth T20I, the 19-year-old bowler shone the brightest for India. The Bengal pacer’s four-fer (4 for 17) restricted Australia to 141 and eventually paved the way for the home team’s nine-wicket win in the first T20I at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Friday.

Titas unsettled the Australian top-order with a three-wicket opening burst, and made sure that the touring side, coming on the back of a convincing 3-0 win in the ODIs, could not bounce back.

With four pacers in its ranks, India won the toss and opted to field and Titas dominated the show, with able assistance from Amanjot Kaur and Shreyanka Patil who also claimed two wickets apiece.

Titas’ key opening spell left Australia reeling at 33 for 4. Barring two occasions when it put the in-form Phoebe Litchfield down, Indian fielders displayed an improved show. In the middle of a purple patch (which involved two fifties and a ton in the ODIs), Litchfield has once again top-scored for Australia with her crucial 49 and forged a 79-run stand with Ellyse Perry to launch a fightback. Soon enough, Deepti, Shreyanka and Amanjot also got among the wickets, with Australia bowled out for its lowest total batting first in the format since March 2021.

Harmanpreet Kaur took four catches against Australia and India too put on an improved performance on the field in the first T20I. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

This was the first time since the T20 World Cup opener in 2020 that Australia was bowled out in a women’s T20 innings.

Chasing low targets are not always straightforward. However, India rode on a 137-run opening wicket partnership between Smriti Mandhana (54, 52b; 7x4, 1x6) and Shafali Verma (64 n.o., 44b, 6x4, 3x6). While Smriti anchored the innings, Shafali was at her aggressive best to mark her return to form. Recently, Shafali has often failed to play long innings despite steady starts. However, she toyed with the Australian bowlers and found her mojo.

Even after Smriti fell shortly after reaching her half century, Shafali and Jemimah helped India earn a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.