Shivlal Yadav to attend BCCI SGM as HCA representative

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India president N. Shivlal Yadav will be back in action in the administrative affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association.

On Thursday, incumbent secretary R. Vijayanand announced that Yadav would attend the virtual Special General Meeting of the BCCI as their representative on May 29.

“This has been done in accordance with the resolution passed at the last AGM under Rule No. 8 (j) of the HCA Constitution where Yadav’s name as HCA representative was unanimously approved,” the secretary said.

“We have sent a communication to the BCCI requesting it to send the password to facilitate Yadav attending the meeting,” he said.

Interestingly, this move comes after HCA president and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin questioned the Apex Council's decision to appoint a Chief Executive Officer.

In an open letter to the members of HCA, Azhar termed the selection process of CEO as illegal and that neither he, the players representative in the HCA nor the CAG representative were kept in the loop.

“This is why I repeatedly say that the bulldozing nature of these people is with an intent to run the HCA as a proprietorship concern,” Azharuddin said.

“The HCA Constitution laid down certain requirements for hiring of the CEO because his role in HCA involves decision-making and leadership similar to that of the CEO of a company,” he said.

“There is no fairness and no transparency in the process followed in naming the CEO,” he concluded.

However, the HCA secretary countered today that the criticism by Azharuddin is “unwanted and uncalled for”.

“We, the Apex Council members, have taken the decision on the selection of the CEO knowing fully well the rules pertaining to the appointment under Rule 23 (1), 3 and (4),” Vijayanand said.

“It is unfortunate that questions are being raised to discredit the qualification of the CEO and procedures followed while we should be actually welcoming induction of qualified and experienced professionals into our set-up for the betterment of HCA,” he added.