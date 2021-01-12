Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jagadeesan, Nishanth steer TN to smooth win

Openers N. Jagadeesan and C. Hari Nishaanth’s brilliant showing earned Tamil Nadu a commanding 10-wicket win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, Assam managed to score 126 for seven. Tamil Nadu achieved the target in 15 overs to post its second victory.

Even though Pallav Das punished Sandeep Warrier early, Tamil Nadu bowlers’ tidy performance kept their team on top.

M. Mohammed provided the breakthrough in the fifth over as Pallav (19) pulled one to mid-wicket.

Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik utilised his resources well.

Bowling in tandem, spinners R. Sai Kishore and M. Ashwin stuck to tight lines and extracted some turn to pick up two wickets apiece. Sai Kishore accounted for Rishav Das (15) and Abhishek Thakuri, while Ashwin dismissed Denish Das (15) and Saahil Jain.

Assam, which could not score a boundary for eight overs in the middle period, had some relief when Rajjakuddin Ahmed (29, 14b, 4x4, 1x6) played a cameo knock comprising a few big hits on the onside and down the ground.

Riyan Parag’s late charge (24, 26b, 1x4, 1x6) also helped Assam, which gathered 53 runs in the last five overs.

After getting used to the track in the first two overs, Tamil Nadu openers switched gears to play some entertaining shots. Nishaant (47 not out, 40b, 5x4, 1x6) chose Arup Das and Jagadeesan (78 not out, 50b, 8x4, 3x6) picked Pritam Das for special treatment to plunder 14 and 16 runs in third and fourth overs respectively.

The left-right combination not only pulled and drove with authority, but also ran well between wickets. Jagadeesan achieved his maiden fifty, while Nishaanth remained three shy of his second consecutive half-century.

The scores: Assam 126/7 in 20 overs (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 29) lost to Tamil Nadu 128 for no loss in 15 overs (N. Jagadeesan 78 n.o., C. Hari Nishaanth 47 n.o.)