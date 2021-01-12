Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Bengal to bat first vs Jharkhand in Kolkata

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven cities across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES BEING BLOGGED

TOSS UPDATE: Bengal has won the toss and elected to bat.

Jharkhand Playing XI: Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Monu, Anand Singh, Ishan (C) (W), Kumar Sura

Bengal Playing XI: Akash Deep, Kaif Ahmad, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar (C), Shreevats Goswami (W), Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Vivek Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz

Umpires: Navdeep Singh Sidhu, Ulhas Gandhe

Referee: Valmik N Buch

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's T20 Matches Railways vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - Railways Won the Toss & elected to Field Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - J&K Won the Toss & elected to Field Karnataka vs Punjab, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - Punjab Won the Toss & elected to Field Odisha vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata Bengal vs Jharkhand, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata - Bengal Won the Toss & elected to bat Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara - Baroda Won the Toss & elected to Field Gujarat vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, Vadodara Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara - Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to bat Tamil Nadu vs Assam, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.