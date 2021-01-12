Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Bengal to bat first vs Jharkhand in Kolkata Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season, with Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu among the teams in action. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 January, 2021 11:57 IST Ishan Porel in action for Bengal in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. - Biswaranjan Rout Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 January, 2021 11:57 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven cities across India.ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES BEING BLOGGEDTOSS UPDATE: Bengal has won the toss and elected to bat.Jharkhand Playing XI: Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Monu, Anand Singh, Ishan (C) (W), Kumar SuraBengal Playing XI: Akash Deep, Kaif Ahmad, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar (C), Shreevats Goswami (W), Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Vivek Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, ShahbazUmpires: Navdeep Singh Sidhu, Ulhas GandheReferee: Valmik N BuchSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's T20 MatchesRailways vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur - Railways Won the Toss & elected to FieldJammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur - J&K Won the Toss & elected to FieldKarnataka vs Punjab, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - Punjab Won the Toss & elected to FieldOdisha vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, KolkataBengal vs Jharkhand, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata - Bengal Won the Toss & elected to batBaroda vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara - Baroda Won the Toss & elected to FieldGujarat vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, VadodaraMaharashtra vs Chhattisgarh, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara - Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to batTamil Nadu vs Assam, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings Where to watch?All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.