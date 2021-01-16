Domestic

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Points table, Team standings - Mumbai knocked out after three losses

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Here is the complete points table including team standings, matches won and net run rate.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 January, 2021 17:07 IST

Karnataka team celebrates after beating Tamil Nadu in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019.   -  Vijay Soneji

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 January, 2021 17:07 IST

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy features 38 teams across six different groups - five Elite groups and one Plate group.

It will be played in six cities - Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Mumbai and Chennai - with all the knockout matches set to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures 2020-21: Full schedule, timings, venues  

Top six teams from each group (five Elite and one Plate group) and the subsequent top-two ranked teams from the five Elite groups will qualify for the knockout stage.

SMAT 2021 Points Table Today

Elite Group A

PositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints
1Punjab440 16
2Karnataka431 12
3J&K422 8
4Railways422 8
5Uttar Pradesh413 4
6Tripura404 0

 

Elite Group B

PositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints
1Tamil Nadu440 16
2Bengal431 12
3Assam422 8
4Hyderabad412 4
5Jharkhand312 4
6Odisha303 0

 

Elite Group C

PositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints
1Baroda440 16
2Gujarat431 12
3Himachal Pradesh431 12
4Uttarakhand413 4
5Maharashtra413 4
6Chhatisgarh404 0

 

Elite Group D

PositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints
1Saurashtra330 12
2Rajasthan330 12
3Madhya Pradesh321 8
4Goa312 4
5Services303 0
6Vidarbha303 0

 

Elite Group E

PositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints
1Kerala330 12
2Haryana330 12
3Delhi321 8
4Puducherry312 4
5Andhra303 0
6Mumbai303 0

 

Plate Group

PositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints
1Bihar330 12
2Chandigarh320110
3Nagaland320110
4Manipur321 8
5Meghalaya312 4
6Sikkim312 4
7Arunachal Pradesh303 0
8Mizoram303 0

  Dugout videos