Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Points table, Team standings - Mumbai knocked out after three losses

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy features 38 teams across six different groups - five Elite groups and one Plate group.

It will be played in six cities - Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Mumbai and Chennai - with all the knockout matches set to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures 2020-21: Full schedule, timings, venues

Top six teams from each group (five Elite and one Plate group) and the subsequent top-two ranked teams from the five Elite groups will qualify for the knockout stage.

SMAT 2021 Points Table Today

Elite Group A

Position Team MP W L N/R Points 1 Punjab 4 4 0 16 2 Karnataka 4 3 1 12 3 J&K 4 2 2 8 4 Railways 4 2 2 8 5 Uttar Pradesh 4 1 3 4 6 Tripura 4 0 4 0

Elite Group B

Position Team MP W L N/R Points 1 Tamil Nadu 4 4 0 16 2 Bengal 4 3 1 12 3 Assam 4 2 2 8 4 Hyderabad 4 1 2 4 5 Jharkhand 3 1 2 4 6 Odisha 3 0 3 0

Elite Group C

Position Team MP W L N/R Points 1 Baroda 4 4 0 16 2 Gujarat 4 3 1 12 3 Himachal Pradesh 4 3 1 12 4 Uttarakhand 4 1 3 4 5 Maharashtra 4 1 3 4 6 Chhatisgarh 4 0 4 0

Elite Group D

Position Team MP W L N/R Points 1 Saurashtra 3 3 0 12 2 Rajasthan 3 3 0 12 3 Madhya Pradesh 3 2 1 8 4 Goa 3 1 2 4 5 Services 3 0 3 0 6 Vidarbha 3 0 3 0

Elite Group E

Position Team MP W L N/R Points 1 Kerala 3 3 0 12 2 Haryana 3 3 0 12 3 Delhi 3 2 1 8 4 Puducherry 3 1 2 4 5 Andhra 3 0 3 0 6 Mumbai 3 0 3 0

Plate Group