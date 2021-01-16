Cricket Domestic Domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Points table, Team standings - Mumbai knocked out after three losses Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Here is the complete points table including team standings, matches won and net run rate. Team Sportstar 16 January, 2021 17:07 IST Karnataka team celebrates after beating Tamil Nadu in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019. - Vijay Soneji Team Sportstar 16 January, 2021 17:07 IST The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy features 38 teams across six different groups - five Elite groups and one Plate group.It will be played in six cities - Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Mumbai and Chennai - with all the knockout matches set to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures 2020-21: Full schedule, timings, venues Top six teams from each group (five Elite and one Plate group) and the subsequent top-two ranked teams from the five Elite groups will qualify for the knockout stage.SMAT 2021 Points Table TodayElite Group APositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints1Punjab440 162Karnataka431 123J&K422 84Railways422 85Uttar Pradesh413 46Tripura404 0 Elite Group BPositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints1Tamil Nadu440 162Bengal431 123Assam422 84Hyderabad412 45Jharkhand312 46Odisha303 0 Elite Group CPositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints1Baroda440 162Gujarat431 123Himachal Pradesh431 124Uttarakhand413 45Maharashtra413 46Chhatisgarh404 0 Elite Group DPositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints1Saurashtra330 122Rajasthan330 123Madhya Pradesh321 84Goa312 45Services303 06Vidarbha303 0 Elite Group EPositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints1Kerala330 122Haryana330 123Delhi321 84Puducherry312 45Andhra303 06Mumbai303 0 Plate GroupPositionTeamMPWLN/RPoints1Bihar330 122Chandigarh3201103Nagaland3201104Manipur321 85Meghalaya312 46Sikkim312 47Arunachal Pradesh303 08Mizoram303 0 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos