Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final Live Score: Tamil Nadu faces Baroda challenge in summit clash

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 between Tamil Nadu and Baroda being played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Numbers game

Baroda's nervy double triumph - Baroda's first title triumph came against Punjab in the 2011/12 season. Irfan Pathan's all-round show (36 and 2/24) helped Baroda beat Punjab by eight runs in a close finish. Baroda returned to the final in the 2013/14 season and take on Uttar Pradesh in the final. Batting first, Baroda made 144 in 20 overs and edged out UP by three runs in yet another nervy finish to the title.

Did you know - Tamil Nadu was the inaugural champion of the tournament in its 2006/07 edition with a young Dinesh Karthik leading the side. In the final, TN chased down Punjab's total of 134/8 with two wickets to spare in a close contest. The strong Punjab outfit had the likes of Indian superstars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh while Karthik's XI hosted Murali Vijay and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Most runs: Tamil Nadu N. Jagadeesan - 350 (7 matches) C. Hari Nishanth - 211 (7 matches) Most runs: Baroda Kedar Devdhar - 333 (7 matches) Vikram Solanki - 218 (7 matches) Most wickets: Tamil Nadu Murugan Ashwin - 10 (7 matches) M Mohammed - 9 (7 matches) Most wickets: Baroda Lukman Meriwala - 14 (7 matches) A Sheth - 10 (7 matches)



Tamil Nadu's eyes redemption in summit clash

After faltering twice at the final step in the past two seasons, Dinesh Karthik's men will aim to go all the way this time. In their way stands a Baroda side which has gone through its own share of turmoils before hitting the road.

The side lost the services of Deepak Hooda ahead of the tournament in an altercation with skipper Krunal Pandya. The latter later had to leave his side after the death of his father. Despite the odds, stand-in skipper Kedar Devdhar has led the team all the way to the finals in an unbeaten run.

Devdhar has led from the front with the bat scoring more than 300 runs. He has been supported by the likes of Smit Patel and Vishnu Solanki, who hit 16 runs of the last three balls to beat Haryana in the quarterfinals.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: TN eyes redemption against in-form Baroda

On the bowling front left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala and his new-ball partner Atit Sheth have led the charge.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, has a well oiled core in form with the likes of N Jagadeesan and Hari Nishanth providing the starts with the bat while its spin trio of M Ashwin, Sai Kishore and Baba Aparajith have been tough customers to deal with.

With two unbeaten sides clashing in a fitting final, expect nothing short of a T20 feast tonight.