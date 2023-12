Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2023-24 squad announced: Sai Kishore named captain

The Tamil Nadu cricket team’s squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2023-24 was announced on Monday. Left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore will lead the side, while Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be his deputy.

Tamil Nadu will begin its campaign against Gujarat on January 5 in Valsad. It has been placed in Group C, along with Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Railways, and Tripura.