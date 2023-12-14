MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Deepak Hooda records his highest List A score in VHT semifinal versus Karnataka

Walking in to bat with the team in tottering at 1 for 2 after just eight balls in the innings, Hooda stitched up a double-century partnership with Karan Lamba.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 20:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan’s Captain Deepak Hooda celebrates his century during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday December 14, 2023.
Rajasthan’s Captain Deepak Hooda celebrates his century during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday December 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
Rajasthan's Captain Deepak Hooda celebrates his century during Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi Final 2 between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Rajkot, Gujarat on Thursday December 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Rajasthan Captain Deepak Hooda achieved his highest List A score, eclipsing his previous best of 161 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal match against Karnataka in Rajkot on Thursday.

The 28-year-old also broke the record of the highest score against Karnataka in domestic fifty-over cricket.

Walking in to bat with the team in tottering at 1 for 2 after just eight balls in the innings, Hooda stitched up a double-century partnership with Karan Lamba to take Rajasthan close to the target of 283 set up by the opposition.

More to follow...

