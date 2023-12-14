Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Deepak Hooda records his highest List A score in VHT semifinal versus Karnataka

Rajasthan Captain Deepak Hooda achieved his highest List A score, eclipsing his previous best of 161 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal match against Karnataka in Rajkot on Thursday.
The 28-year-old also broke the record of the highest score against Karnataka in domestic fifty-over cricket.
Walking in to bat with the team in tottering at 1 for 2 after just eight balls in the innings, Hooda stitched up a double-century partnership with Karan Lamba to take Rajasthan close to the target of 283 set up by the opposition.
More to follow...
