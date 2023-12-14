MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA-A vs IND-A: Valli, Du Plessis fifties help South Africa A manage draw against India A

The home side stumbled to 48 for two before Valli (72 n.o., 137b, 8x4) and Du Plessis (50 n.o, 82b, 5x4) got together to stabilise the innings on the final day.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 19:33 IST , POTCHEFSTROOM - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Shardul Thakur’s late resistance worth 76 runs allowed India to take a lead on the final day of the unofficial Test.
FILE PHOTO: Shardul Thakur’s late resistance worth 76 runs allowed India to take a lead on the final day of the unofficial Test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shardul Thakur’s late resistance worth 76 runs allowed India to take a lead on the final day of the unofficial Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Unbeaten fifties from opener Yaseen Valli and Jean du Plessis helped South Africa A earn a draw against India A on the fourth and final day of the first unofficial Test here on Thursday.

South Africa A made 152 for 2 in 42 overs in its second innings before both the sides agreed to shake hands.

The home side was in trouble when it was reduced to 48 for 2 in the 12th over as opener Cameron Dean Shekleton and one-down batter Rubin Herman returned to the hut without contributing much.

However, SA found its fight through Valli (72 n.o., 137b, 8x4) and Du Plessis (50 n.o, 82b, 5x4) as they negated the rest of the 30 overs without much fuss.

They played comfortably against Indian pacers, especially Prasidh Krishna who had taken a fifer in the first innings, including a hat-trick.

Earlier, India A finished its first innings at 417 all out. It resumed its first innings from 377 for six with Shardul Thakur batting on 70. But, he could add only six more to his overnight score, before giving a catch to Valli off pacer Evan Jones.

Saurabh Kumar made 22 to take India past the 400-run mark as the visitor ended its first innings at 417 all out for an innings lead of 98 runs. For South Africa, Jones took four wickets while fellow pacer Siya Plaatjie grabbed three.

The second unofficial Test will begin at Benoni on December 26.

Related stories

Related Topics

India A /

South Africa A /

Shardul Thakur /

Saurabh Kumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami faces test against time to be fit for SA Tests; likely to return during England series
    PTI
  2. SA-A vs IND-A: Valli, Du Plessis fifties help South Africa A manage draw against India A
    PTI
  3. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 94/3 in 20 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: No Coetzee, Jansen as South Africa eyes series win vs India; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA-A vs IND-A: Valli, Du Plessis fifties help South Africa A manage draw against India A
    PTI
  2. Doesn’t bother me if anyone writes about me to get headlines, says Warner after century against Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: No Coetzee, Jansen as South Africa eyes series win vs India; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shami faces test against time to be fit for SA Tests; likely to return during England series
    PTI
  5. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia in control on day 1 as Warner ton wears down Pakistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami faces test against time to be fit for SA Tests; likely to return during England series
    PTI
  2. SA-A vs IND-A: Valli, Du Plessis fifties help South Africa A manage draw against India A
    PTI
  3. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 94/3 in 20 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, December 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: No Coetzee, Jansen as South Africa eyes series win vs India; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment