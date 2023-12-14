SA-A vs IND-A: Valli, Du Plessis fifties help South Africa A manage draw against India A

Unbeaten fifties from opener Yaseen Valli and Jean du Plessis helped South Africa A earn a draw against India A on the fourth and final day of the first unofficial Test here on Thursday.
South Africa A made 152 for 2 in 42 overs in its second innings before both the sides agreed to shake hands.
The home side was in trouble when it was reduced to 48 for 2 in the 12th over as opener Cameron Dean Shekleton and one-down batter Rubin Herman returned to the hut without contributing much.
However, SA found its fight through Valli (72 n.o., 137b, 8x4) and Du Plessis (50 n.o, 82b, 5x4) as they negated the rest of the 30 overs without much fuss.
They played comfortably against Indian pacers, especially Prasidh Krishna who had taken a fifer in the first innings, including a hat-trick.
Earlier, India A finished its first innings at 417 all out. It resumed its first innings from 377 for six with Shardul Thakur batting on 70. But, he could add only six more to his overnight score, before giving a catch to Valli off pacer Evan Jones.
Saurabh Kumar made 22 to take India past the 400-run mark as the visitor ended its first innings at 417 all out for an innings lead of 98 runs. For South Africa, Jones took four wickets while fellow pacer Siya Plaatjie grabbed three.
The second unofficial Test will begin at Benoni on December 26.
