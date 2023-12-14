MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia in control on day 1 as Warner ton wears down Pakistan

The 37-year-old, who intends to retire from Tests after the third and final game in Sydney, combined with Usman Khawaja (41) in a 126-run opening stand to get the hosts off to a strong start after winning the toss.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 16:08 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching a century during play on the first day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan.
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching a century during play on the first day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
David Warner of Australia celebrates reaching a century during play on the first day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia’s opener David Warner brushed aside any doubts about his test match pedigree with a brutal 164-run assault on Pakistan’s bowlers as the hosts glided to 346-5 after 84 overs at stumps on day one of the series opener in Perth on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who intends to retire from tests after the third and final game in Sydney, combined with Usman Khawaja (41) in a 126-run opening stand to get the hosts off to a strong start after winning the toss.

A delightful upper cut for four in the 43rd over saw Warner bring up a breezy 125-ball hundred, his 26th in tests, prompting a trademark celebratory leap and a cheeky ‘shush’ towards the media box.

“It’s my job to come out here and score runs, that was from the get-go to put pressure on the Pakistani bowlers,” Warner, who had averaged only 32 in tests since the start of 2020, told Fox Cricket.

“There’s going to be criticism but you’ve got to take that. There’s no better way to silence them (than) by putting runs on the board.”

ALSO READ | Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja vows to fight Gaza message ban

The world test champions got off to a flyer, with spearhead quick Shaheen Afridi’s 14-run opening over foreshadowing a punishing session for the visitors.

Khawaja, donning a black armband after International Cricket Council rules prohibited him from wearing shoes showing messages of solidarity with Gaza Palestinians, was first to fall after lunch, caught behind by Sarfaraz Ahmed off Afridi (1-75).

Departing soon after was Marnus Labuschagne (16), trapped lbw by medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf (1-65), leading Warner to dial back his attacking approach, highlighted by an outrageous lap shot over fine leg for six.

Warner rode his luck to survive a dropped catch and a mis-stumping to spinner Agha Salman, cashing in on anything in his zone to nail 16 boundaries and four sixes before miscuing debutant quick Aamer Jamal (2-63) to backward square in the 75th over.

The New South Welshman is now Australia’s fifth-highest run scorer in tests with 8651, having overtaken past greats Matthew Hayden (8625) and Michael Clarke (8643) during the 211-ball vigil.

Pakistan will take heart from their disciplined post-lunch bowling performance and the possibility of restricting Australia to under 400 on day two, when Mitchell Marsh (15 not out) and Alex Carey (14 not out) resume the innings.

