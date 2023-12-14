India women’s side skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed in an unwonted fashion in the ongoing one-off test against England at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.
The 34-year-old was one short of a well-worked half-century when she tried to steal a single after finding Dani Wyatt at mid-off. However, Yastika Bhatia on the other end was not interested and sent Harmanpreet back. Before the latter could get back, her bat got stuck at the edge of the crease.
FOLLOW | IND-W vs ENG-W, Day 1 LIVE SCORE
The English side appealed and the decision was left to the third umpire to decide. Replays showed Harmanpreet being just outside the crease when wicketkeeper Amy Jones dislodged the bails and the right-hander had to walk back to the dugout after making an 81-ball 49.
This is not the first time that Harmanpreet was in the recieving end of such a dismissal. Earlier this year during the semifinal match against Australia, she was dismissed in an identical manner. India went on to lose the match by five runs.
Latest on Sportstar
- Sportstar Aces Awards 2023: Manisha Ramadass wins Sportswoman of the Year (Parasports)
- Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: KAR 97/4 (24); Nikin, Shrijith fall in quick succession vs RAJ
- IND-W vs ENG-W, one-off Test: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffers freak run-out, misses maiden fifty
- IPL 2024: Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders, Rana named vice-captain.
- IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: India 318/6; Harmanpreet run out on 49, Yastika falls; Rana joins Deepti
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE