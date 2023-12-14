IND-W vs ENG-W, one-off Test: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffers freak run-out, misses maiden fifty

India women’s side skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed in an unwonted fashion in the ongoing one-off test against England at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was one short of a well-worked half-century when she tried to steal a single after finding Dani Wyatt at mid-off. However, Yastika Bhatia on the other end was not interested and sent Harmanpreet back. Before the latter could get back, her bat got stuck at the edge of the crease.

Harmanpreet’s stay in the middle was cut short by an unusual run-out. | Photo Credit: JioCinema screenshot

The English side appealed and the decision was left to the third umpire to decide. Replays showed Harmanpreet being just outside the crease when wicketkeeper Amy Jones dislodged the bails and the right-hander had to walk back to the dugout after making an 81-ball 49.

This is not the first time that Harmanpreet was in the recieving end of such a dismissal. Earlier this year during the semifinal match against Australia, she was dismissed in an identical manner. India went on to lose the match by five runs.