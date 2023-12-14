Debutant batter Shubha Satheesh struck the second-quickest half-century by an Indian woman in Test cricket during the one-off match against England at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Walking in at number three, the 24-year-old left-hander struck a 49-ball fifty to help India rebuild after the loss of openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

The Karnataka batter brought up her half-century with a flowing boundary down the ground, the ninth four of her innings. Shubha forged a solid partnership with fellow debutant Jemimah Rodrigues to lift India to 136 for two in 27 overs in the first session.

Shubha was eventually dismissed for 69 off 76 deliveries in the second session by Sophie Ecclestone.

Shubha’s half-century is only behind Sangita Dabir’s 40-ball fifty among Indians and third overall in recorded women’s Tests. She is also only the 12th Indian woman to record a fifty-plus score on Test debut.

Shubha was recently snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 Lakh during the WPL 2024 Auction on December 9.

