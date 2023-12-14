MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests, likely to return during England series

Though Shami was included in the Test squad that was announced on November 30, the 33-year-old’s availability was subjected to his recovery from an ankle injury.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 19:07 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Mohammed Shami might not travel to South Africa along with the other members of the squad on December 15.
Mohammed Shami might not travel to South Africa along with the other members of the squad on December 15. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohammed Shami might not travel to South Africa along with the other members of the squad on December 15. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre/The Hindu

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is racing against time to be fit for the Test series against South Africa, starting at Centurion on December 26.

Though Shami was included in the Test squad that was announced on November 30, the 33-year-old’s availability was subjected to his recovery after the treatment.

PTI understands that Shami might not board the flight to South Africa along with other members of the Test squad such as captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah and others who are scheduled to fly out to Johannesburg on Friday.

Shami is likely to continue his recuperation at home, and the pacer could make a return during the Test series at home against England starting from January 25 in Hyderabad.

If a replacement is indeed required for Shami, then the selectors under Ajit Agarkar have the option of drafting in a bowler from the India ‘A’ squad which is currently playing in South Africa.

Before the first match against South Africa, the Test side members will play a three-day intra-squad match from December 20. The second Test against the Proteas will start at Cape Town from January 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shami has something to cheer for as he was nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award on Wednesday.

As per the information received from the Sports Ministry, a special request was made by the BCCI to the ministry to include Shami’s name as he originally didn’t figure in the list.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohammed Shami /

India /

South Africa /

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 70/3 in 16 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests, likely to return during England series
    PTI
  3. Doesn’t bother me if anyone writes about me to get headlines, says Warner after century against Pakistan
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  4. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa and India face off in series decider
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: Batters dominate day 1, put India in command at 410/7
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Doesn’t bother me if anyone writes about me to get headlines, says Warner after century against Pakistan
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa and India face off in series decider
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests, likely to return during England series
    PTI
  4. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia in control on day 1 as Warner ton wears down Pakistan
    Reuters
  5. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 70/3 in 16 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 70/3 in 16 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests, likely to return during England series
    PTI
  3. Doesn’t bother me if anyone writes about me to get headlines, says Warner after century against Pakistan
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  4. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa and India face off in series decider
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: Batters dominate day 1, put India in command at 410/7
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment