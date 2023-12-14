MagazineBuy Print

Doesn’t bother me if anyone writes about me to get headlines, says Warner after century against Pakistan

The hosts ended the day on 346-5 from 84 overs after batting first, with Usman Khawaja (41) and Travis Head (40) also making contributions, but Warner’s fiery 164 off 211 balls stole the show.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 19:09 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s David Warner celebrates reaching 150 runs on the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14, 2023.
Australia's David Warner celebrates reaching 150 runs on the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s David Warner celebrates reaching 150 runs on the first day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia opener David Warner celebrated his 26th test century on Thursday by ‘shushing’ the Perth media box, silencing his critics after putting his side in a strong position on day one of the first test against Pakistan.

The hosts ended the day on 346-5 from 84 overs after batting first, with Usman Khawaja (41) and Travis Head (40) also making contributions, but Warner’s fiery 164 off 211 balls stole the show.

“I was disappointed with getting out, we could have been four down at the end there. But it’s up to the selectors, if they want to keep continuing to pick me, then I ain’t leaving,” Warner joked to reporters.

FOLLOW: SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa and India face off in series decider

Warner upper-cut debutant seamer Aamer Jamal (2-63) for four in the 43rd over to bring up three figures.

The 37-year-old is now all but certain to play his final test in front of a home crowd in Sydney, a goal which he stated publicly in June amid a lean period in red-ball cricket, which had seen him score only two centuries since the start of 2020.

His white-ball form never wavered, however, helping Australia to a sixth 50-over World Cup title this year in India as the team’s leading scorer with 535 tournament runs.

Warner’s spot in the test side and his desire for a home farewell had been a subject of scrutiny, and former teammate-turned-columnist for  The West Australian newspaper, Mitchell Johnson, had queried his continued selection in a recent column.

“Anyone who wants to write stories about me, get headlines, that stuff doesn’t bother me,” Warner said after the close of play.

“I’m allowed to celebrate how I want,” he added, labelling his century celebration gesture as a “nice little quiet shush”.

ALSO READ: Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests, likely to return during England series

Warner harassed Pakistan’s seam attack during the first session, outrageously hitting fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi for six over fine leg in a sign of what was still to come.

Surpassing former greats Matthew Hayden (8625) and Michael Clarke (8643) to become Australia’s fifth-highest test run-scorer with 8651, Warner added a further three sixes during his aggressive and determined innings -- albeit with a dose of luck.

A dropped catch and a missed stumping to spinner Agha Salman allowed the left-hander to pass 150 before he eventually miscued Jamal to Imam-ul-Haq at backward square.

“I am getting older ... it’s probably game-by-game now. If I fail next innings, there’ll probably be headlines, but it is what it is.” 

