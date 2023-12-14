Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as cricket consultant

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as cricket consultant for a period of one year.
“Under this role, Jayasuriya will be responsible for ensuring that SLC national programs achieve an optimum level of professionalism, and that all players and coaching staff are monitored in order to deliver excellence,” SLC said in a statement.
Jayasuriya will oversee the training and coaching of all teams aligned with the high performance centre of the cricket board. He will also establish skill programs with staff aligned to lead roles within each skill discipline.
Jayasuriya will immediately assume duties in his new role and will operate at the High Performance Center at the RPICS in Colombo.
