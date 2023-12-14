MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as cricket consultant

Jayasuriya will immediately assume duties in his new role and will operate at the High Performance Center in Colombo.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 20:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sanath Jayasuriya interacts with media in Srinagar in April 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Sanath Jayasuriya interacts with media in Srinagar in April 2023. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sanath Jayasuriya interacts with media in Srinagar in April 2023. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as cricket consultant for a period of one year.

“Under this role, Jayasuriya will be responsible for ensuring that SLC national programs achieve an optimum level of professionalism, and that all players and coaching staff are monitored in order to deliver excellence,” SLC said in a statement.

Jayasuriya will oversee the training and coaching of all teams aligned with the high performance centre of the cricket board. He will also establish skill programs with staff aligned to lead roles within each skill discipline.

Jayasuriya will immediately assume duties in his new role and will operate at the High Performance Center at the RPICS in Colombo.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sanath Jayasuriya /

Sri Lanka Cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 188/3 in 33 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as cricket consultant
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl; India with unchanged playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE updates, ISL 2023-24: PFC 0-0 KBFC, KICK OFF, Peprah hits the woodwork for Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aramco becomes Aston Martin’s sole F1 title sponsor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as cricket consultant
    Team Sportstar
  2. Didn’t know how to come back after loss but now motivated for ultimate prize, says Rohit Sharma on World Cup heartbreak
    PTI
  3. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Head named vice-captain; Pakistan to play two debutants
    AFP
  4. We need to use Powerplay more effectively, says Suryakumar Yadav after 2nd T20I loss vs SA
    PTI
  5. WI vs ENG, 1st T20I: West Indies wins by 4 wickets in record run chase
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rajasthan vs Karnataka Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal 2: RAJ 188/3 in 33 Overs vs KAR to 282/8 (50)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as cricket consultant
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl; India with unchanged playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE updates, ISL 2023-24: PFC 0-0 KBFC, KICK OFF, Peprah hits the woodwork for Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aramco becomes Aston Martin’s sole F1 title sponsor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment